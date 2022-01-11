Glasgow MP launches disinformation competition

A Glasgow MP has launched a competition for young people across Scotland to submit short videos on the impact that disinformation has had on them.

Stewart McDonald is urging Scots aged 16-30 to put together a six minute video on how disinformation has affected them and their peers.

Entrants are asked to include ideas on how it can be countered.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been repeatedly accused of weaponising misinformation

The party’s defence spokesman hopes the entries will help inform discussions around fake news and help tackle the threat of political disinformation.

‘Growing problem’

He said: "Disinformation can be seen everywhere - conspiracy theories spreading across WhatsApp groups and private Facebook pages to political disinformation weaponised by hostile foreign actors.

"In 2022, it is clear just how widespread and growing a problem disinformation is for every society. It threatens every part of our lives, from our democracy to our national security, and it needs to be addressed by the people in power.

“We know that it is young people who are so often the target of disinformation, but we also know they are often the most resilient to it too.

“This is exactly why I am launching this Disinformation Video Contest for young people.

“I am certain that young people can help us tackle disinformation and build up national information resilience against it.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing the entries, the discussions that come from them and using this as a basis for future work to find solutions to tackle the threat that disinformation poses to us all.”

What does the winner get?

The competition runs until January 31, 2022, and the winning entry will win £100 and have their video published.