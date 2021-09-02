A Glasgow MSP has called for resistance to takeovers of Scottish companies, in response to the planned closure of the McVitie’s factory in Tollcross.

MSP John Mason.

What: McVitie’s owner Pladis gave out redundancy notices to around 450 staff in June and announced the Tollcross site would be closing in 2022. An action group put forward an alternative plan which included building a new factory, in a bid to save jobs, however, the company ruled that the proposal was ‘not viable’.

During a debate today on the closure, John Mason MSP, who represents the Shettleston constituency, described the loss of jobs as “very disappointing” but said it was hardly surprising following lack of investment for many years from the company.

What does he think should happen: John Mason MSP displayed his disappointment that McVitie’s consistently did not brand their goods with its Scottish heritage. He also noted that McVitie’s was no longer Scottish owned and does not have a Scottish HQ.

He said a lesson that must be learned is resistance to the takeover of Scottish companies.

He said: “We should not accept this decision as final and we are all calling on Pladis to reconsider. The short term aim is to keep the plant open and save these jobs.