Glasgow MSP was grieving her dad over zoom while Downing Street party happened

A Glasgow MSP has called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign after revealing she was grieving for her dad on Zoom while the Downing Street party happened.

Boris Johnson made a statement in front of the House of Commons at Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, where he confirmed he did briefly attend the event, before returning to his office.

On Monday, ITV news shared a leaked email, containing an invite for the party which was sent by Prime Minister’s Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds to over a hundred employees.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow MSP Pam Duncan Glancy.

Pam Duncan Glancy, a Labour MSP for the Glasgow region and shadow cabinet secretary for social justice and social security, shared her memories of May 2020, when the party at No 10 occurred.

‘Makes me sick’

She posted on Twitter: “Didn’t realise it was a party?! Bull. Whilst he was having a ‘work’* meeting in a garden (which also wasn’t allowed), my family were grieving my dad over Zoom. Makes me sick.

“They had a party. He attended. He is contemptible. He should resign. (*IT WAS A PARTY)”

Calls to resign

Her comments calling for the Prime Minister to resign have been echoed by many politicians in the city, including Tories.

Cllr Thomas Kerr, who leads the city’s Conservative group, said: “The Prime Minister’s actions are simply indefensible.

“Trust has been lost, faith is gone and the anger is clear. I agree with Douglas Ross that the time has come for fresh leadership and Boris Johnson must go.”

What did Boris Johnson say?

He told MPs: “I want to apologise. I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months.

“I know the anguish they have been through - unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want or to do the things they love.

“I know the rage they feel with me and with the Government I lead when they think in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules.

“And though I cannot anticipate the conclusions of the current inquiry, I have learned enough to know there were things we simply did not get right and I must take responsibility.

“No 10 is a big department with a garden as an extension of the office which has been in constant use because of the role of fresh air in stopping the virus.

“When I went into that garden just after six on May 20, 2020, to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event.

“With hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found some other way to thank them.

“I should have recognised that even if it could be said technically to fall within the guidance, there are millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way, people who have suffered terribly, people who were forbidden for meeting loved ones at all inside or outside, and to them and to this House I offer my heartfelt apologies.