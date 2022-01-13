Glasgow Tories want Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit

Glasgow’s Conservative group is calling for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit after he admitted attending a party during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Councillors are echoing the comments made by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, who said the Prime Minister’s position is “no longer tenable”.

Mr Johnson revealed today that he had been at the ‘bring your own booze’ gathering in the Downing Street garden in May 2020. He apologised for his actions, but claimed he believed it was a work event.

What are Glasgow Tories saying?

Cllr Thomas Kerr, who leads the city’s Conservative group, said: “The Prime Minister’s actions are simply indefensible.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street For PMQs. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“Trust has been lost, faith is gone and the anger is clear. I agree with Douglas Ross that the time has come for fresh leadership and Boris Johnson must go.”

Cllr Euan Blockley, who represents the Linn ward, added: “Throughout the pandemic, Glaswegians have made huge sacrifices in order to get the virus under control.

“I fully believe that Boris Johnson’s actions have completely undermined public health messaging and that his position is now untenable.

“I sincerely hope he does the decent thing and resigns.”

In a TV interview, Mr Ross said: “As I said yesterday, if the Prime Minister attended this gathering, party, event in Downing Street on May 20, then he could no longer continue as Prime Minister.

“So regretfully I have to say that his position is no longer tenable.”

He added: “I don’t want to be in this position, but I am in a position now where I don’t think he can continue as leader of the Conservatives.

“I spoke to the Prime Minister this afternoon and I set out my reasons, and I explained to him my position.”

Jackson Carlaw, Eastwood MSP and former Scottish Conservatives leader, has also called on the Prime Minister to step down.

He tweeted: “People in Eastwood, and across the UK made enormous sacrifices to follow the rules.