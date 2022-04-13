The area covered by the Motherwell Times and Bellshill Speaker features no fewer than six different wards in total.
The contenders involved are as follows
Ward 14 – Thorniewood (three councillors to elect)
Margaret Boyd (Labour); Joseph Budd (Independent); Jeanie Burgess (Conservative); Helen Loughran (Labour); Barry McCluskey (SNP)
Ward 15 – Bellshill (four councillors to elect)
David Baird (Alba); Colin Cameron (Conservative); Angela Campbell (Labour); John Devlin (independent ); Jordan Linden (SNP); Pat Patton (Labour); Lisa Stubbs (SNP)
Ward 16 – Mossend and Holytown (three councillors to elect)
Beth Baudo (SNP); Sheila Cameron (Conservative); Michael Clarkson (SNP); John Marshall (Alba); Frank McNally (Labour); Jim Reddin (Labour)
Ward 17 – Motherwell West (three councillors to elect)
David Chrichton (SNP); Lindsey Evans (SNP); Paul Kelly (Labour); Megan McCann (Labour); Gordon Miller (Greens); Lorraine Nolan (Conservative)
Ward 18 – Motherwell North (four councillors to elect)
Oyebola Ajala (Conservative); Gerry Brennan (SNP); Andrew Duffy-Lawson (Labour); Shahid Farooq (Alba); Ayeshah Khan (Labour); Anne Thomas (SNP)
Ward 19 – Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig (four councillors to elect)
Kenneth Duffy (Labour); Agnes Magowan (SNP); James Mitchell (Scottish Family Party); David Robb (SNP); Michael Ross (Labour); Derek Watson (Greens); Nathan Wilson (Conservative); Neil Wilson (UKIP)
Ward 20 – Murdostoun (four councillors to elect)
Robert Arthur (Independent); Linsey McKay (Conservative); Robert McKendrick (Independent); Cameron McManus (SNP); Louise Roarty (Labour); Nicky Shevlin (Labour); Julia Stachurska (SNP)
Those with queries about being registered to vote in these elections can contact https://www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/how-register-vote for more details.