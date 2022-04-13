Ballot box

The area covered by the Motherwell Times and Bellshill Speaker features no fewer than six different wards in total.

The contenders involved are as follows

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ward 14 – Thorniewood (three councillors to elect)

Margaret Boyd (Labour); Joseph Budd (Independent); Jeanie Burgess (Conservative); Helen Loughran (Labour); Barry McCluskey (SNP)

Ward 15 – Bellshill (four councillors to elect)

David Baird (Alba); Colin Cameron (Conservative); Angela Campbell (Labour); John Devlin (independent ); Jordan Linden (SNP); Pat Patton (Labour); Lisa Stubbs (SNP)

Ward 16 – Mossend and Holytown (three councillors to elect)

Beth Baudo (SNP); Sheila Cameron (Conservative); Michael Clarkson (SNP); John Marshall (Alba); Frank McNally (Labour); Jim Reddin (Labour)

Ward 17 – Motherwell West (three councillors to elect)

David Chrichton (SNP); Lindsey Evans (SNP); Paul Kelly (Labour); Megan McCann (Labour); Gordon Miller (Greens); Lorraine Nolan (Conservative)

Ward 18 – Motherwell North (four councillors to elect)

Oyebola Ajala (Conservative); Gerry Brennan (SNP); Andrew Duffy-Lawson (Labour); Shahid Farooq (Alba); Ayeshah Khan (Labour); Anne Thomas (SNP)

Ward 19 – Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig (four councillors to elect)

Kenneth Duffy (Labour); Agnes Magowan (SNP); James Mitchell (Scottish Family Party); David Robb (SNP); Michael Ross (Labour); Derek Watson (Greens); Nathan Wilson (Conservative); Neil Wilson (UKIP)

Ward 20 – Murdostoun (four councillors to elect)

Robert Arthur (Independent); Linsey McKay (Conservative); Robert McKendrick (Independent); Cameron McManus (SNP); Louise Roarty (Labour); Nicky Shevlin (Labour); Julia Stachurska (SNP)