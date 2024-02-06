Popular Australian jewellers to open in Glasgow City Centre this week

Glasgow’s leading city centre destination, St. Enoch Centre, is welcoming stylish Australian jewellery brand Lovisa into its fold later this week.

The Australian-born chain first launched in 2010 and has since established itself as the go-to for on-trend, affordable accessories. With over 850 stores in over 40 countries, the St. Enoch Centre branch will be Lovisa’s third opening in Glasgow, stocking many of its best-selling items, including the gold-plated heart pendant necklace and sterling silver stackable ring collection.

With its street style and economical price tag, the new branch perfectly complements St. Enoch Centre’s impressive array of premium jewellers, which includes the ever-popular Pandora, authentic Italian jeweller Moriconi and renowned retailers H. Samuel and Swarovski.

St. Enoch Centre director, George Reader, said of the opening: “We are pleased to announce the opening of fashion jewellery giant Lovisa in St. Enoch Centre. This arrival builds on our existing collection of remarkable jewellers, fulfilling our promise to offer shoppers the highest quality of choice.

“With its stylish, ready-to-wear pieces, we are confident Lovisa will be a popular option for our customers.”

Lovisa opens in St. Enoch Centre on February 7 on the Ground Floor.

