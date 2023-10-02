Eight of the oldest Glasgow shops you can visit today in chronological order

People make Glasgow - the butcher, the baker, even the candlestickmaker - the local characters that run our local shops are well known in the community, especially the business owners that have set up shop in our city for decades, and in some cases, over a century!
This article aims to celebrate the businesses that made Glasgow, most of which every Glaswegian will have visited at some point in their life.
From Tam Shepherd’s to Slaters, here are eight businesses that made Glasgow what it is today.
1. Laings (1840)
Laings the jeweller has long had roots in the community of Glasgow. They opened in 1840 and are still run by the sixth generation of the same family. You can find their flagship store today in the Argyll Arcade. Pictured here are Glasgow School of Art Students working with Laings in the late 60s. Championed by Robert Laing of the fourth generation, he worked with three students over a four-year period from 1967-1970. Laings crafted avant-garde jewellery designs to enter the Diamond International Awards sponsored by De Beers. (Pic: Laings)
2. Tam Shepherd’s Trick Shop (1886)
All Glaswegians know it well, Tam Shepherd’s Trick Shop is the oldest joke and magic shop in the UK, and sparked the imaginations of many young men and women interested in mischief and magic. It was opened in 1886 by Tam Shepherd before the Walton family took over - who still run the shop to this day!
3. Glickman’s (1903)
Glickman’s is Glasgow’s oldest surviving sweetie shop on London Road in the East End, just off the Barra’s and Glasgow Green. Back in the day the family brand was famous for their cough drops, now the shop offers old classic’s like Macaroon Cake, Candy Balls, Lucky Tatties, Soor Plooms and just about every other definitive Scottish sweet of the 20th century. (Pic: Glickman’s)
4. Slaters Menswear (1904)
Slaters was founded in 1904 by Samuel Slater, a Russian immigrant to Glasgow who began a tailoring business upon his arrival. It evolved through the years as his sons took over the business. It wasn’t until 1973 when a fire devastated the shop that son of Samuel, Ralph Slater opened up the business to retail, allowing the public of Glasgow to buy their very own tailored suit.