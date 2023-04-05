Pandora, known for their charm bracelets, will open their brand new shop tomorrow!

Glasgow’s city centre shopping centre, St. Enoch Centre, is set to grow this week with the opening of the popular jewellery brand Pandora.

Following a successful 2022, with profits rising by 11.2%, the Danish jewellery giant is set to open its fifth Glasgow store in St. Enoch Centre on Thursday April . Part of the brand’s wider expansion plans, the St. Enoch Centre branch marks the first of ten planned openings for Pandora this year.

Known for its silver charm bracelets and stackable ring collection, Pandora’s affordable, quality pieces will be shoppable in the new store from Thursday, including the brand’s latest Spring 2023 range. Online shoppers will also be able to collect from the store.

Pandora is the third in a series of new openings in the St Enoch Centre. Pagazzi, the UK’s largest specialist lighting retailer, and Australia’s food chain Donut King began trading in centre last month, further strengthening the centre’s offering.

Centre Director, Anne Ledgerwood, said of the new openings:“Following a promising start to the year, we are delighted to welcome some exciting new retailers and restaurateurs to St. Enoch Centre in 2023.

“Despite the cost-of-living crisis, Glasgow has seen a 16% uptake in footfall compared with 2022 and we are seeing a clear a demand for good value, high-quality products and experiences, and that is exactly what our newest openings will deliver.

“We are pleased to continue into 2023 bringing more ways to innovate and excite our visitors with new shopping offers, dining options and experiences.”

Andrew Milner-Walker, Property Director at Pandora UK&I, said:“We are delighted to open the doors to our brand new store in St. Enoch Centre, which is widely recognised as a key shopping destination in Glasgow.

