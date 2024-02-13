Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Beresford Lounge building on Sauchiehall Street has been listed for lease after the closure of Don Mac's pub at the end of last year.

Don Mac's was opened last April at the bottom of the famous Beresford building by former Celtic players Jackie McNamara and Simon Donnelly but closed down after less than a year with it hoped that the space at the bottom of the venue could be used as a live music venue.

The lease for the art-deco style space is listed on Cornerstone at £15,750 which would be an exciting licence trade opportunity for anyone looking to open a new bar in the heart of Glasgow city centre with the venue being offered on a free of tie basis with a rent of £65,000.

Accommodation is spread over three floors (trading over two floors) with the could-be restaurant occupying the western ground floor corner of the Beresford building, which was a former hotel built in 1938. It became a category B listed building as well as one of the city’s most notable examples of art-deco architecture.