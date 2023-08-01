Popular Glasgow coffee shop submits bid to takeover Bridgeton pub

iCafe are hoping to turn Bridgeton’s ‘The Seven Ways’ into a coffee shop

Changing habits have sparked a bid to turn a Bridgeton pub into a coffee shop. iCafe Franchising Ltd has asked Glasgow City Council for permission to use ‘The Seven Ways’ on London Road as a cafe.

Plans submitted to the council stated there has been a “change in customer habits” and the “business model” for a pub on the site “no longer exists”.

“This proposal would see the premises converted to a coffee shop serving tea and coffee and associated pastries,” the application added. The operation would maintain, and enhance, employment within the area and safeguard the future of the property.”

There are iCafe premises on Ingram Street and Woodlands Road, with the firm describing itself as a “coffee house and internet cafe chain”.