Popular Glasgow restaurant to open first venue in Edinburgh

Chaakoo Bombay Cafe have announced that they are to open a new restaurant in Edinburgh on 12 June on Lothian Road which will serve up a menu of tapas-style small plates, an authentic fusion of flavours inspired by Mumbai and Iranian cuisine.

The new venture is set to creat over 50 new jobs in Edinburgh after the business invested £400 million into the new restaurant which is set to add to the capitals’s food and drink scene. Chaakoo has been a popular spot for Glaswegian’s since they opened their first restaurant in Glasgow seven years ago before opening a second venue in the West End just off of Byres Road.

Operations Manager, Iain Gallie said, “We are excited to bring the Chaakoo experience to Edinburgh. Authenticity is always at the heart of what we do. From the buzz of our cafes to the flavour of our dishes, they’re as close as possible to the original Bombay Cafés that Chaakoo is inspired by.

“We’re excited to be bringing another restaurant to the scene on Lothian Road. Our sister venue, Topolabamba, was one of the first to kick start the buzzing foodie scene here. The area has become a hotspot of brilliant bars and restaurants, and Chaakoo will bring another great choice to the table.”

The eatery transports diners back to the original bustling Irani cafes in the 19th century which were set up by Iranian and Persian immigrants who came to India. These cafes were popular for Irani chai tea and a melting pot menu of classic Iranian grill dishes and classic Bombay (now Mumbai) dishes alike. They’ve been praised for offering something completely different from the stereotypical dishes which you would find in a British curry house and will be a fine addition to Edinburgh.

Head Chef Rohit Benjwal, said, “We take pride in the fact everything is freshly made, and it’s as close to authentic as you’ll get. It’s a unique experience. Every curry is freshly made in batches from scratch - it’s as close to authentic as you’re going to get. Our chef Mani has worked all over the world and he draws flavour inspiration from his travels that customers experience in our dishes.”

