8 of the best shopping centres in and around Glasgow as chosen by Glaswegians
These are some of the best shopping centres to visit in and around Glasgow
Glasgow is a city that is famed for its shopping with there being a great selection of high street brands and independent retailers spread across the city.
With the countdown now on to Christmas, you might be looking for the perfect place to shop to get some of your gifts in, which can be a bit of a difficult choice if you don't exactly know what you are after.
That's why we asked our audience: "What's your favourite shopping centre in Glasgow?" and nearly 100 of you got in touch to let us know your thoughts.
Whether you want to hit the city centre or escape it, Glasgow has a great selection of shopping centres where you can take shelter in the warmth of shops and also park for free at some.
We've compiled a list of some of the best shopping centres in and around Glasgow based on our readers' recommendations.