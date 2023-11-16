8 of the best shopping centres in and around Glasgow as chosen by Glaswegians

These are some of the best shopping centres to visit in and around Glasgow

Glasgow is a city that is famed for its shopping with there being a great selection of high street brands and independent retailers spread across the city.

With the countdown now on to Christmas, you might be looking for the perfect place to shop to get some of your gifts in, which can be a bit of a difficult choice if you don't exactly know what you are after.

That's why we asked our audience: "What's your favourite shopping centre in Glasgow?" and nearly 100 of you got in touch to let us know your thoughts.

Whether you want to hit the city centre or escape it, Glasgow has a great selection of shopping centres where you can take shelter in the warmth of shops and also park for free at some.

We've compiled a list of some of the best shopping centres in and around Glasgow based on our readers' recommendations.

1 . The Fort The Fort was undoubtedly the most popular choice amongst our readers with many commenting on the great selection of shops as well as the free parking. It is also home to Scotland's largest Zara store.

2 . Buchanan Galleries One of the standout features about the Buchanan Galleries is Glasgow's only John Lewis store which has been a mainstay since the centre opened in 1999.

3 . Silverburn Many of our readers like the fact that parking at Silverburn is free with the centre having a great variety of shops such as a huge M&S and Tesco.

4 . Braehead Shopping Centre Our first stop outside of Glasgow is Brahead Shopping Centre which is only a short journey away from Glasgow city centre. There is something for everyone at Breahead with a great selection of shops such as Primark and Apple with IKEA only being across the road.