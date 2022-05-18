The showpiece final kicks off in Seville tonight at 8pm UK time

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the biggest games in Rangers Football Club’s recent history kicks off in a matter of hours, and they will be backed by a sell-out allocation of nearly 10,000 fans.

Yet it’s not just in the stadium where fans will be cheering on the Gers’ in good numbers, as the Spanish city of Seville has been turned blue by a huge number of Rangers supporters heading over to soak in the atmosphere.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the final, here’s what we know about the number of Rangers fans in Seville, how many will be in the stadium, and how many Eintracht Frankfurt fans have made the journey to

When is the UEFA Europa League 2022?

Rangers fans gather in Plaza de la Encarnacion ahead of the UEFA Europa League Final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Seville.

The UEFA Europa League final 2022 will take place in the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville, Spain.

German side Eintracht Frankfurt will play Rangers, with the match kicking off at 8pm UK time.

How many Rangers fans will be in the stadium?

UEFA, the governing body of the competition, issued 9,500 tickets to both Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers supporters.

The capacity of the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan, which is hosting the final, is just 42,700.

The remaining tickets were distributed to sponsors and other delegates.

How many Rangers fans are in Seville?

Despite the low number of tickets made available for fans to attend the match and a UEFA warning not to travel to Spain without a ticket, there is a huge number of Rangers supporters who will be in Seville for the final.

There are an estimated 100,000 Rangers fans expected to be in the city today and for the match tonight.

How many Frankfurt fans will be in Seville?

The Frankfurt fans, although still set to be outnumbered by their Glaswegian counterparts, are expected to also be in Seville for the final.

An estimated 50,000 Eintracht Frankfurt supporters are expected to be spending the day and night in the Spanish city.

Have the police authorities commented on the number of fans?

The local authorities have said that they are prepared for the large number of football fans that have descended on the city.

Seville’s commissioner for citizen security gave a press conference earlier this week saying that he believed his team was ready for the influx of supporters.

Juan Carlos Castro Estevez said: "I am not worried at all. I believe our teams will be able to counteract any kind of problem that emerges, and obviously there could be some.

"Even if 150,000 fans don’t come - if it’s half that number or less - we will have substantial issues.

"From today there are going to be huge numbers of people in Seville."

Is the game being shown elsewhere in Seville?

One option for supporters who are in Seville is to attend La Cartuja Stadium, which holds 60,000 fans.

Tickets are priced at €10 and will be available to purchase through the stadium’s website .

The immediate stadium footprint will open at 7.30pm with the gates opening at 8pm.

Please note you will only gain entry to the stadium with a valid ticket. Tickets can also be purchased at the adjacent fan meeting point.

Many fans will be looking to watch the final either at home, around with friends/families or in the pub.

This is because the match will be shown live on BT Sports on TV, online and through the app for free, meaning that you don’t need a BT subscription to watch.