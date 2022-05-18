Rangers v Eintracht Frankfurt will play in the UEFA Europa League final 2022.

Thousands of fans will be heading to the Spanish city of Seville to watch Glasgow Rangers play the biggest game in their history.

It’s been reported that 100,000 fans have travelled to Seville for the historic match, however, not everyone will have been able to get a ticket to see Rangers face off against Eintracht Frankfurt in person.

So, where can fans who are in Seville watch the game?

Here’s a breakdown of some of the pubs and areas in Seville you will be able to watch the UEFA Europa League final.

When is the UEFA Europa League final?

The 2022 final takes place on Wednesday 18 May 2022. The game will kick off at 8pm UK time.

The match will be played in Spain at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, home of Sevilla FC.

Can I watch it from home?

Fans will be able to watch the match from home as it will be shown live on BT Sports TV, online and through the app for free. You do not need a BT subscription to watch.

There is also exclusive pre match build up available through Rangers TV, for information on how to register, visit the official Rangers Football Club website .

If you’re looking for pubs in Glasgow to watch the match you can check out the GlasgowWorld breakdown of pubs confirmed to be showing the game - Where to watch Rangers v Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Europa League final 2022 in Glasgow: best bars and pubs

Where can I watch the match in Seville?

These are some of the top rated places on Tripadvisor that fans will be able to watch and the game:

La Cartuja Fan viewing area

For Rangers supporters travelling without tickets there will be a viewing held inside La Cartuja Stadium, which can hold up to 60,000 fans.

You will need tickets for the event which are priced at €10 Tickets for the viewing can be purchased at the official website .

The stadium will open at 7:30pm and the gates to the viewing area will open at 8pm. Tickets can also be purchased at the fan meeting point of Alameda de Hercules.

There is a reinforced bus service with C2 heading towards La Cartuja and C1 away.

Address: La Cartuja Stadium Website: La Cartuja viewing area

Cervecería Internacional

This is rated highly by many, and seems to be a fan favourite among locals and tourists alike.

The pub has beer, lagers and ciders to match everyone’s taste, and it is decorated to match.

The pub also offers a beer booklet to browse so you can decide on your next drink from their extensive menu.

They also offer a range of tapas for you to enjoy while watching the match.

Address: C. Gamazo, 3, 41001 Sevilla, Spain Website: http://www.cerveceriainternacional.com/

Patio San Eloy - Las Columnas

With over 900 reviews on Tripadvisor this establishment holds a four out of five rating. This is no surprise given it is a popular chain with restaurants across the city.

It seems a common opinion among reviewers that this is the place to go for a cheap pint.

Address: Calle San Jacinto 29 Triana, 41010 Seville Spain Website: http://www.patiosaneloy.com/

100 Montaditos

This establishment is named after the traditional Montadito which is an open-faced sandwich commonly found on Tapas menus.

This is a popular place for locals and tourists alike to grab quick bites and enjoy a cold drink in the sun.

Reviewers sing the praises of the sandwiches available and the reasonable prices.

Address: Calle de San Fernando 29, 41004 Seville Spain Website: https://spain.100montaditos.com/es

Merchant

This is a popular pub among sports fanatics who want to watch the match and enjoy some good beers.

Reviews have praised the cheap prices, and extensive menu.

One reviewer wrote: “Great bar with a good crowd - if you’re in Sevilla and want to catch a match this is the place to go!”