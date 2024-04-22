Ravenscraig could see new £10m 'industrial hub' if planning application goes through
and live on Freeview channel 276
Development continues at Ravenscraig in North Lanarkshire, one of Europe’s largest brownfield regeneration sites, with a planning application submitted by Fusion Assets setting out plans for a £10m employment hub with industrial space for up to 10 businesses on the former Steel Works site.
Fusion Assets was established by North Lanarkshire Council to ‘promote regeneration and encourage economic development in the region.’ This latest planning application at Ravenscraig proposes a variety of flexible industrial buildings for local businesses, with three single occupied buildings for larger businesses, and a fourth building which would be divided into seven units for smaller operations, totalling 62,000 square feet. The units would be suitable for classes 4, 5 & 6 use, covering office space, industrial activity, distribution and storage.
Located opposite the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, the Fusion Assets site covers seven acres and is part of SevenFourEight, Scotland’s newest production and logistics location at the heart of Ravenscraig.
Following Ravenscraig Limited’s land sale to Fusion Assets last year, enabling works have already been completed thanks to funding from the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land programme, including earthworks and platforming to level the site, along with drainage infrastructure.
SevenFourEight is part of the approved Ravenscraig regeneration area, allocated for employment uses. Ravenscraig Limited completed the £4.5 million new spine road last year which provides access to serviced plots for business and industrial space totalling 1 million square feet.
Russell Wilkie, Director at Ravenscraig Limited, said, “Ravenscraig is one of Europe’s largest regeneration and community creation initiatives, building a self-sufficient community with high quality housing, transport links, education and employment opportunities.
“As part of the masterplan, SevenFourEight is Ravenscraig’s employment area and will soon become Scotland’s best connected industrial space, ideally located between Scotland’s two main motorways, the M74 and M8. With the prep work already complete, this planning application takes Fusion Assets closer to becoming the first developer onsite, delivering new facilities and opportunities to local businesses in North Lanarkshire.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.