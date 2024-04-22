Ravenscraig could see new £10m 'industrial hub' if planning application goes through

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Development continues at Ravenscraig in North Lanarkshire, one of Europe’s largest brownfield regeneration sites, with a planning application submitted by Fusion Assets setting out plans for a £10m employment hub with industrial space for up to 10 businesses on the former Steel Works site.

Fusion Assets was established by North Lanarkshire Council to ‘promote regeneration and encourage economic development in the region.’ This latest planning application at Ravenscraig proposes a variety of flexible industrial buildings for local businesses, with three single occupied buildings for larger businesses, and a fourth building which would be divided into seven units for smaller operations, totalling 62,000 square feet. The units would be suitable for classes 4, 5 & 6 use, covering office space, industrial activity, distribution and storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located opposite the Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, the Fusion Assets site covers seven acres and is part of SevenFourEight, Scotland’s newest production and logistics location at the heart of Ravenscraig.

Following Ravenscraig Limited’s land sale to Fusion Assets last year, enabling works have already been completed thanks to funding from the Scottish Government’s Vacant and Derelict Land programme, including earthworks and platforming to level the site, along with drainage infrastructure.

SevenFourEight is part of the approved Ravenscraig regeneration area, allocated for employment uses. Ravenscraig Limited completed the £4.5 million new spine road last year which provides access to serviced plots for business and industrial space totalling 1 million square feet.

A CGI mock-up of what the new £10m industrial hub at Ravenscraig would look like if plans went ahead.

Russell Wilkie, Director at Ravenscraig Limited, said, “Ravenscraig is one of Europe’s largest regeneration and community creation initiatives, building a self-sufficient community with high quality housing, transport links, education and employment opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad