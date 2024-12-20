Regeneration works finally come to long overlooked Glasgow neighbourhood

Laurieston in the Gorbals is set for regeneration works to rejuvenate the appearance of the area

Bridge Street in the Laurieston district of the Gorbals is set for major repair works which have been much needed in the community south of Glasgow’s City Centre for some time.

In total eighteen broken lights will be repaired, cracked, broken and uneven pavement slabs on Carlton Place will be fixed and litter lifted around Laurieston’s Bridge Street. CCTV may also be installed along Bridge Street and Carlton Place - while weeds will be removed outside the sheriff court. Trees were also trimmed in the area.

Local councillor Soryia Siddique flagged the issue following local complaints about upkeep of the area under the responsibility of Glasgow City Council.

Councillor Siddique, Labour, said: “Local communities have raised ongoing concerns regarding environmental improvements required in Bridge Street and surrounding areas. These have been raised with the neighbourhood officer and Glasgow City Council.

“The proposed improvements are to be welcomed. However, there is much work to be done in regenerating the area and preventing further decay of heritage buildings. The council must use its enforcement powers to save Glasgow’s heritage now and regenerate a neglected area.”

Contributed

The area has come to the Council’s attention this year thanks to the demolition of the India Buildings on Bridge Street as they posed a ‘safety risk’ to the community. Also this year a fire ravaged the derelict Prince and Princess of Wales hospice on Carlton Place.

A new ‘North Laurieston Masterplan’ is now in place, being carried out by New Gorbals Housing Association in partnership with Glasgow City Council.

A Glasgow City Council motion in October said: “North Laurieston can become a vibrant and modern waterfront community protective of its world-class built heritage and with additional housing capacity adjacent to the city centre and internationally recognised regeneration across Gorbals and Laurieston.

“It is recognised that the creation of a Linear Park and a five year Arts Strategy will bring significant benefits to community wellbeing.”