Glasgow is set for some massive growth in the six years, new residential, commercial, and leisure buildings are being approved left, right and centre - so we put together this list of the biggest projects that are set to make the most impact in the city going forward.

Glasgow City Council approved the city centre strategy City Centre Strategy 2024-30 last week (March 21) following a public consultation - today we're looking at 12 of the key changes that will completely change the face of the city in the next six years.

All of the plans included are completely transformational to the city centre and east end, the council hopes to have most of the projects near completion by around 2030.

Developments that have not been included as they are nearing completion or have been finalised include: Candleriggs Square, the Barclays campus in Tradeston, the Love Loan development at George Street, JPMorgan Chase at Argyle Street and the major new Moda residential complex at the former Strathclyde Police HQ on Pitt Street.

The new City Centre Strategy 2024-30 shows further new developments in the pipeline over the coming years. As well as new retail and leisure destinations created through the wholesale overhaul of Buchanan Galleries and the St Enoch Centre, major new residential developments are being progressed while the innovation sectors around universities are expected to expand further.

The council states that it has established a new approach to managing regeneration activity, with a new development team "working to proactively identify solutions for key sites and deliver the actions plan in the new City Centre Strategy". A statement continues: "Since 2019, Glasgow city centre has received significant public sector investment (over £200million) and £120million is already committed to ongoing projects that will span the duration of the new strategy. Plans for a revamped George Square will be delivered over the next two years, with a city centre greening programme planned and the transformation of key streets such as Sauchiehall Street Precinct and Argyle Street underway in 2024 as part of the Avenues project."

Priority areas for development include Garnethill and Sauchiehall Street, Cowcaddens, Townhead, St Enoch, Broomielaw and a Learning Quarter clustered around Strathclyde University.

Take a look below at 12 of the major key projects and developments that are set to completely transform Glasgow.

1 . St Enoch Centre The St Enoch Centre is set to be demolished to be replaced with a revitalised shopping and leisure space, up to 1700 homes, high quality office space, transforming the former Debenhams building into a four-star hotel with a rooftop restaurant, a unique performance space, and a civic square in the heart of the scheme. Don't expect it anytime soon though - the council estimates it could take another 20 years to be complete.

2 . Buchanan Galleries Buchanan Galleries will be demolished and repurposed as part of the Avenues Project with much more civic space, office space, retail, leisure, a new hotel & residential developments - it's estimated to cost an approximate £800 million.

3 . George Square George Square will see a massive redevelopment, with a new water feature, green space, and platform for events. Expect a full re-development of the civic square and around 2.5km of the surrounding streets.