Hielanman's Umbrella is a distinctive part of Glasgow's history and heritage with the area outside Central Station set to be refurbished.

The area below the station covers a small stretch of Argyle Street which includes shops, restaurants and Glasgow's premier street food and events space, Platform which was once Glasgow's Arches nightclub.

A design team was commissioned by Glasgow City Council to come up with ways to make the area "more appealing to a wide variety of visitors" and brighter with there being several new ideas planned.

One of the major changes which is set to take place is the distinctive signage on the west and east facades, which is to be changed to a style used during the 1950s. There will also be a nod to the history of the Hielanman's Umbrella as words either side of the 'Central Station' sign will give a nod to the history of area.

There are also to be changes to shopfronts, neon artworks introduced and the introduction of animated lighting which is hoped to brighten the space up.

The design team is led by architects Dress for the Weather said that their ideals are to create a “real shift in the atmosphere” as they explain that: "The proposed enhancements consist of a series of interventions that will change the aesthetic and atmosphere of the space through changes to the surfaces, signs, colours and lighting.”