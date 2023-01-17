Activists unfurled a banner and set off flares from a Wyndford high flat in protest

Activists fighting to save high-rise flats in Wyndford from demolition have occupied the four blocks.

Wheatley Homes is planning to pull down the flats and build new homes on the land in Maryhill. But Wyndford Residents Union has been campaigning to save the high-rises, urging the landlord to reconsider its decision.

The group believes the flats at 191, 171, 151 and 120 Wyndford Road can be retained and retrofitted. A Wheatley Homes spokesman said the “very small” group of activists don’t represent the majority of tenants, who are “excited” about the £73m regeneration plan.

As protesters gathered outside the blocks yesterday afternoon, it was revealed some have moved into the buildings and plan to occupy them to prevent demolition. Activists from the Glasgow branch of the Young Communist League, who are supporting Wyndford Residents Union’s campaign, are behind the occupation.

Nick Durie, of the residents union, said Wheatley Homes are “saying these would be superior homes, that’s not what the tenants here feel”.

“It’s against natural justice to get rid of 600 social rented homes to replace them with 300 private tenancies,” he added.

Mr Durie said, from 600 tenancies, only 125 residents were left in the blocks. “Many people have pledged not to leave under any circumstances,” he said. “We basically want to support those people.”

The campaign has support from people concerned about the built environment, the environment, homelessness, houses for refugees, and the Wyndford, Mr Durie said Labour councillor Matt Kerr was among those who gathered for the protest.

Wyndford Residents Union also submitted a letter to the council calling for a building preservation order and has asked Historic Environment Scotland to consider listing the high-rises. After the protest, the Young Communist League [YCL] posted on social media: “Communist youth have successfully occupied the high-rises, in collaboration with the people of Wyndford.

“This comes as an inevitable consequence of Wheatley Homes refusal to negotiate with the Wyndford Residents Union throughout its 14-month campaign.

“Years of neglect by a series of social landlords has seen the flats deteriorate.”

Stephanie Martin, from the union and an organiser for the YCL, said: “These flats are often called an eyesore but I think that neglects what they really represent for the working class in Wyndford, and that’s mass housing for the working class.”

Norman Cunningham, 72, lived in one of the blocks for three years but was moved out as the demolition plans progressed. He said:“They offered me a new-build flat over in Pollokshaws which was too good an offer to refuse,” he said. “I wanted to stay here, I loved it here, I was on the 22nd floor and it was just magnificent.”

He said he still has a “big interest” in the future of the blocks. “These flats have been really, really badly stigmatised, when I lived in them I never had any problems whatsoever. There was some anti-social stuff but never more than there is anywhere else.

“The biggest problem in the last few years is neglect.”

The Wheatley Homes spokesman said: “Let’s be clear about this: this very small group of activists do not represent the views of the vast majority of tenants in Wyndford.

“We are in touch with the tenants in these four blocks every day and they tell us they are excited about the £73m regeneration plans which will see 300 fantastic new energy-efficient, family-friendly homes built in Wyndford.

“It’s important to note also that more than 90% of tenants in these blocks have already either moved or have been offered another Wheatley home in an area of their choice.”

He added a structural engineer’s report confirmed “restructuring these blocks is not feasible” and “cutting through the thick concrete walls would compromise the stability of these buildings”.