As Pulp get set to return to Glasgow for the first time since 2002, iconic frontman Jarvis Cocker is no stranger to the city having made an impromptu visit to Monorail Music on King Street in 2018.

He last performed in the city as a solo artist in 2009 at the sorely missed O2 ABC but will be headlining TRNSMT with Pulp on Friday night with George Ezra, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott also on the bill. The band announced that they would be reuniting at the end of October last year with this being the only date in Scotland confirmed up till now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To promote his latest book release ‘Good Pop, Bad Pop’, the legendary singer sat down to relfect on his unique life, Pulp, 20th century pop culture, the good times and the mistakes he’d rather forget at Glasgow’s Tramway theatre last May.

Cocker stunned fans who had queued up outside the city centre record store as he declared Monorail Music open for business for the day with it likely that he knows the venue’s co-founder, Stephen McRobbie who was part of indie legends, The Pastels who shot to fame in the 1980s.

Taking to Instagram, Cocker said: “Happy Record Store Day! I was honoured to be asked to officially open Monorail in Glasgow for business this morning. Kind of walked off with the scissors after tho...”