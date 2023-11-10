Register
Remembrance Day 2023: All roads closed in Glasgow this weekend to honour Remembrance Sunday

A number of roads will close in Glasgow City Centre this weekend as Remembrance Day 2023 is observed

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 10th Nov 2023, 15:26 GMT

A little over a dozen road closures will be in place on Remembrance Day this Sunday, November 12, in Glasgow city centre this weekend.

The service will take place in the city's George Square on Sunday, alongside a parade.

Roads in the surrounding area are expected to be shut to traffic, including public transport, from 5am to 4pm. It should also be noted that bus lane regulations on North Hanover Street (northbound) and West George Street will be suspended due to the closures.

Look below for a full list of all roads set to be closed in Glasgow City Centre for Remembrance Day 2023

George Square will close on all sides this Sunday to honour Remembrance Day 2023

1. George Square

Anchor Lane will close for its entire length

2. Anchor Lane

Cochrane Street will close for its full length for Remembrance Day 2023

3. Cochrane Street

Dundas Street will close between West George Street and Dundas Lane

4. Dundas Street

