A little over a dozen road closures will be in place on Remembrance Day this Sunday, November 12, in Glasgow city centre this weekend.

The service will take place in the city's George Square on Sunday, alongside a parade.

Roads in the surrounding area are expected to be shut to traffic, including public transport, from 5am to 4pm. It should also be noted that bus lane regulations on North Hanover Street (northbound) and West George Street will be suspended due to the closures.

1 . George Square George Square will close on all sides this Sunday to honour Remembrance Day 2023

2 . Anchor Lane Anchor Lane will close for its entire length

3 . Cochrane Street Cochrane Street will close for its full length for Remembrance Day 2023