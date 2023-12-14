Local residents in Ibrox with the support of Cllr Dan Hutchison have launched a petition to ask Rangers Football Club not to install the LED Screens on their new Edmiston House building

The petition cites concerns of nuisance light pollution which will impact residents' health and wellbeing, will impact the learning environment at Ibrox Primary School, as well as impacting wildlife and distracting drivers.

A local resident who wishes to remain anonymous said: “As residents, we are deeply concerned about the impacts of these unnecessary screens on our local primary school and our daily lives. With already over 150 signatures on the petition, it’s obvious that if the community was given the proper opportunity to have their voices heard, we would’ve stood in opposition.

"The negative effects of LED screen light is widely recognised. We are all familiar with the notion of reducing our screen time and this is the equivalent of having giant phone screens outside your house.

"I wonder how the decision makers would feel about living with this outside their homes? I doubt this would’ve been given permission in an area like the West End and long term, I’d like to see them being banned in residential areas altogether.”

Cllr Dan Hutchison said: “Proposals for these types of LED screens aren’t new, with other football clubs having their applications refused and the proposal for one at the corner of Paisley Road West and Edmiston Drive being knocked back previously.”

“This one in particular will shine straight into the windows of Ibrox Primary School and the flats of Hinshelwood Drive and Copland Road. It’s wildly unfair for the children’s learning and daily life to be interrupted by bright lights shining in the window - no matter how limited it may be.”