The Belgian coach has opted to surround himself with THREE Scottish coaches alongside assistant Stephan van der Heyden

Rangers have officially announced the four-man coaching team that will work alongside manager Philippe Clement for the remainder of the current season - with one former Ibrox star earning a promotion.

The Belgian boss, who remains unbeaten across all competitions since arriving at Ibrox in October, brought fellow countryman Stephan van der Heyden in as his trusted No.2 but had not finalised the remaining spots of his backroom team.

Veteran Northern Ireland midfielder Steven Davis was placed in interim charge of the club for two games following Michael Beale's dismissal and spent some time as part of the coaching set-up. However, he eventually decided against pursuing a long-term role to prioritise his recovery from knee surgery.

Instead, Clement will be supported by THREE Scots as well as van der Heyden going forward with ex-Gers midfielder Alex Rae remaining in his role as first-team coach just a few months after returning to the club to initially assist caretaker boss Davis.

Speaking to the club's official website, Rae commented: "I’m delighted to be back at Rangers for the rest of the season. Everyone knows how much this club means to me and I am determined to help the gaffer and Stephan bring silverware back to Rangers. We are still in four competitions and we have a lot to look forward to this season."

Meanwhile, long-standing coach Brian Gilmour has stepped up from his academy structure role to take on first-team duties which include taking responsibility for players transitioning into the men’s senior squad.

Colin Stewart, who has been part of the coaching staff at Rangers since 2017, will continue in his position as lead goalkeeping coach, while incoming head of performance Tom Taylor is also set to join the management set up from English Premier League side Brighton later this month.