Glasgow's waterfront on the banks of the River Clyde is set to be transformed over the next thirty years as many new developments are set to appear across the city.

The River Clyde is to become a vibrant, inclusive, liveable and well-connected place that will be a world-class destination at the heart of the city - according to Glasgow City Councils new plans, going under the project name: River Clyde 2050: a River Clyde development corridor and strategic development framework. Glaswegians can expect new bars, bridges, restaurants, hotels, and more along the banks of the River Clyde - from the City Centre all the way out to Yoker - Glasgow City Council are prioritising the redevelopment of the River Clyde over the next 30 years - something Glaswegians have been crying out for for years now.

Older generations will remember the days of Panama Jax and other pubs restaurants, ferrys, and more on the River Clyde - even older generations will remember the days when the River Clyde was choc-a-bloc with cranes and the massive metal skeletons of ships mid-construction. This new project hopes to transform the Clyde from a forgotten piece of post-industrial history, little more than an inconvenient barrier between the southside and the rest of the city, to a Riveria of sorts - a more European place to live, work, and spend time around.

Take a look below at 12 of the projects set to transform the face of Glasgow - and for a full run-down on River Clyde 2050, check out the councils document here.

1 . Custom House Quay and Carlton Place Known as ‘Custom House Quay and Carlton Place’, the project - funded by the Glasgow City Region City Deal - will see the embankment expanded out into the Clyde by possibly up to 20 metres to upgrade the quay walls. This will create a series of mixed-use development plots and enhance public realm and access along the waterfront. The £25 million development will improve access and links to reconnect the city centre to the river, see the creation of more public, green space and create an attractive river frontage that helps to fulfil the city’s aspirations of a ‘River Park.’ With the project now getting underway, it is hoped that public consultation for the first stage will take place during the summer months.

2 . Govan Graving Docks reborn The historic Govan Graving Docks have been given the greenlight by Glasgow City Council to reopen their historic ship repair facility - alongside massive new residential developments in the area, and a possible bridge linking the development to Pacific Quay and the new development.

3 . SWG3 Hotel The recently proposed plans for a new hotel by the SWG3 brand at Eastvale Place in Yorkhill would see a world class 142-bedroom hotel built at the corner of Eastvale Place and Sandyford Street - featuring two restaurants, two bars, co-working spaces, a gym, a movement studio, and a rooftop terrace amplifying the local hospitality, tourism, and cultural scenes while fostering entrepreneurial and international business opportunities.

4 . Water Row - Govan Tenants have already begun moving into a landmark £21 million housing development from Govan Housing Association - who are building their biggest ever development of 92 homes at Water Row. The new homes for “mid market rent’ – with an additional six commercial units beneath them – are within touching distance of the new Govan-Partick bridge whose main span was floated up the Clyde just a few months ago.