Road closed amidst repairs as Glasgow East End residents see no water supply

A road has been closed in the East End of Glasgow today as local residents experience no / low and intermittent water supply.

Roads have been closed as repairs are carried out to essential water supplies between Old Shettleston Road to Fernan Street and Shettleston Road alongside Westmuir to Hart Street.

Scottish Water are currently on site to deal with repairs, but a timescale has yet to be given out on when the issue will be resolved.

The problem stems from a burst pipe, and has led to flooding along the street in Shettleston.

The water supply issues should only be faced by those living in the G32 postcode, residents may experience: no water / low water pressure and discoloured water while work is carried out.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: "Our teams are now on-site to assess the required repair, and carry out works to isolate the burst as quickly as possible to minimise the impact of flooding in the area.

"We are investigating options for valve operations on our water network to restore and maintain supplies for as many affected customers as possible this morning.

"We are also making arrangements for traffic management to be put in place on Shettleston Road to ensure the safety of the public and our teams during the repair.

"Please be aware that you may experience no water supply or low/intermittent water pressure. You may also experience discoloured water.

"If you experience brown water, we advise allowing your cold-water kitchen tap to run at a reduced pressure until this runs clear.

"Do not run any other taps or use any water appliances whilst doing so, and follow the same process with any other taps affected once the water is clear from your cold-water kitchen tap.

"If you experience white water, this is air trapped in the supply and will clear within 24 to 48 hours. "