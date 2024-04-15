Rod Stewart spotted in Finnieston cocktail bar ahead of Celtic v St Mirren game
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rod Stewart made a surprise appearance at the Kelvingrove Café cocktail bar in Finnieston on Saturday ahead of the Celtic vs St Mirren game on Saturday, April 13.
He stopped by for a cocktail featuring his whiskey, Wolfie’s, which was recently added to the bar’s gantry. He sipped on a ‘Wolfie's Rock 'n' Roll Old Fashioned’ created by bar owner Barry Oates, a special serve using Wolfie's Whisky, a twist on the traditional Old Fashioned cocktail, dressed up with a splash of champagne.
He was joined by fellow musician and tour pal Johnny McLaughlin of Johnny Mac and the faithful, alongside Wolfie’s co-founder Duncan Frew.
Following the cocktail, and a couple of appletinis with Kelvingrove Cafe owner Barry Oattes, the 79-year-old rockstar made his way to the Celtic vs St Mirren game, where he watched his team win on the day with a score of 3-0.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.