Rod Stewart spotted in Finnieston cocktail bar ahead of Celtic v St Mirren game

Rod Stewart made an appearance at the West End cocktail bar on Saturday, April 13, having some drinks before taking pictures with staff.
Liam Smillie
Published 15th Apr 2024, 15:47 BST

Rod Stewart made a surprise appearance at the Kelvingrove Café cocktail bar in Finnieston on Saturday ahead of the Celtic vs St Mirren game on Saturday, April 13.

He stopped by for a cocktail featuring his whiskey, Wolfie’s, which was recently added to the bar’s gantry. He sipped on a ‘Wolfie's Rock 'n' Roll Old Fashioned’ created by bar owner Barry Oates, a special serve using Wolfie's Whisky, a twist on the traditional Old Fashioned cocktail, dressed up with a splash of champagne.

He was joined by fellow musician and tour pal Johnny McLaughlin of Johnny Mac and the faithful, alongside Wolfie’s co-founder Duncan Frew.

Rod Stewart snapped with Wolfie's co-founder Duncan Frew alongside old friend Johnny McLaughlin of Johnny Mac and the FaithfulRod Stewart snapped with Wolfie's co-founder Duncan Frew alongside old friend Johnny McLaughlin of Johnny Mac and the Faithful
Following the cocktail, and a couple of appletinis with Kelvingrove Cafe owner Barry Oattes, the 79-year-old rockstar made his way to the Celtic vs St Mirren game, where he watched his team win on the day with a score of 3-0.

