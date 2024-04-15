Rod Stewart spotted in Finnieston cocktail bar ahead of Celtic v St Mirren game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rod Stewart made a surprise appearance at the Kelvingrove Café cocktail bar in Finnieston on Saturday ahead of the Celtic vs St Mirren game on Saturday, April 13.

He stopped by for a cocktail featuring his whiskey, Wolfie’s, which was recently added to the bar’s gantry. He sipped on a ‘Wolfie's Rock 'n' Roll Old Fashioned’ created by bar owner Barry Oates, a special serve using Wolfie's Whisky, a twist on the traditional Old Fashioned cocktail, dressed up with a splash of champagne.

He was joined by fellow musician and tour pal Johnny McLaughlin of Johnny Mac and the faithful, alongside Wolfie’s co-founder Duncan Frew.

Rod Stewart snapped with Wolfie's co-founder Duncan Frew alongside old friend Johnny McLaughlin of Johnny Mac and the Faithful