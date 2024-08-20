Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peak fares are set to be re-introduced, with fares from Glasgow to Edinburgh to more than double during rush hour

Scotrail have announced that peak-fares will be reintroduced across their network following a year-long period in which they were in effect.

The nationalised rail operator cost £40m, but “did not achieve its aims” in encouraging people to travel by train over cars. Peak fares will be reintroduced next month, 27 September 2024, after being scrapped back in October 2023.

Despite seeing “a limited degree of success”, and the pilot being extended by six months following its initial six month run, it did not see rail use increased by the desired 10% in a year.

A rush hour ticket between Edinburgh and Glasgow will more than double from £14.90 to £31.40 - higher than the peak fare pre-pilot scheme, which was £28.90.

Jim Baxter, ASLEF executive council member, said the union was "really angry and beyond disappointed" with the decision.

Scottish Greens transport spokesperson Mark Ruskell described it as "very bad news for our environment".

He added: "It is a hammer blow to the many workers all over Scotland who have to travel every day but have no say on when they need to be at work.

"Behavioural change doesn't happen overnight and by making the move permanent we could have encouraged more people to change the way they travel.

"This will pile extra costs on to people at a really difficult time. Every pound that's saved on travel is another pound that can go towards heating, eating or the many other expenses that have piled up for households and families all over Scotland."