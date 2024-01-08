In Pictures: 7 famous faces who were pupils at Whitehill Secondary School

Whitehill Secondary can be found in Dennistoun in Glasgow's East End on Onslow Drive with the school being founded in 1891 and opened by John Neilson Cuthbertson, the chairman of the Board.
The current school building was opened in 1977 with the old red sandstone building on Whitehill Street being demolished. The Whitehill learning community takes in the likes of Alexandra Parade primary school, Golfhill primary school and Haghill Park primary school.
Some of Glasgow's best loved comedians have attended the secondary in Glasgow's East End with FA Cup winning footballers, writers, musicians and actors also being part of their alumni.
1. Ford Kiernan
Ford Kiernan is best known for playing Jack in Still Game with the actor, comedian and writer having attended Whitehill Secondary School during the 1970s. He was born in Shettleston and attended Alexandra Parade Primary School.
2. Lulu
Scottish singer, actress and TV personality Lulu was brought up in Dennistoun and attended the school when it was named Onslow Drive School.
3. Alasdair Gray
After being born in Riddrie during the 1930s and moving down to Yorkshire during the Second World War, the Scottish author and artist Alasdair Gray attended Whitehill Secondary School. He was made editor of the school magazine and also won prizes for Art and English with him going on to study at the Glasgow School of Art. Photo: Geraint Lewis/Shutterstock
4. Dorothy Paul
Scottish stage and screen actress Dorothy Paul was brought up in Dennistoun in Glasgow's East End and attended Whitehill Secondary School with her staying on the same street as the school on Whitehill Street.