School strikes in Glasgow this week: Why are they happening? When will they end?

Schools remain on strike, but the union members could be nearing a decision on the latest pay offer

Schools in Glasgow shut this week as members of both the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) and The Teacher’s Union (NASUWT) walked out on both Tuesday (February 28) and Wednesday (March 1) as the pay dispute between the unions, COSLA, and the Scottish Government stretch into 2023.

This weeks action follows on from three days of ‘targeted strike actions’ in four major areas across Scotland, including Cuthbertson Primary in Govanhill and Langside Primary School in Shawlands - both of which are in the First Minster Nicola Sturgeon’s constituency of Glasgow Southside.

EIS have been striking in Scotland on a near-monthly basis since the end of last year - encouraged by the strike culture brought forth by the train drivers and nursing unions.

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said, “EIS members remain absolutely resolute in their determination to secure a fair pay settlement from the Scottish Government and Cosla.

“This two-day national strike action is a further clear signal that Scotland’s teachers are not prepared to accept the deep real-terms pay cut that is being offered to them.

“Support for the ongoing programme of strike action remains very strong, with a growing number of teachers out on picket lines with each day of action.”

An improved pay offer is expected to be received by the teachers unions in the coming days - which is why high schools around Glasgow remain open as the Scottish Secondary Teachers Association (SSTA) defered their industrial action in expectation of the revised pay offer.

This could spell the end of this current swathe of teacher’s strikes, as a member survey found that most members of the unions would be marginally in favour of accepting the latest pay offer from COSLA and the Scottish Government.

The Association of Headteachers and Deputies in Scotland (AHDS) also cancelled its planned participation in further strikes after a majority voted in favour of accepting the deal.Under the latest offer announced by Scotland’s Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville earlier this month, teachers earning up to £80,000 would see a 6% pay rise from April 2022, and then another 5.5% from the start of the 2023 financial year.However, the NASUWT said its members are ‘determined’ to continue with industrial action.

Striking teachers in Scotland - with teachers in England set to follow suit. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said: “The decision of our members to reject the revised pay offer and continue with industrial action reflects the level of anger and frustration towards ministers and employers at their refusal to offer teachers a real-terms pay rise.

“Teachers feel taken for granted by the Scottish Government and Cosla who seem to expect them to be satisfied with yet another year of pay erosion as their workloads become steadily more demanding.

“Three-quarters of members who responded to our consultative survey on the latest pay award expressed support for further industrial action to secure an improved pay offer.“Members are determined and ready to continue to fight for a pay award that is worthy of their hard work and skills.