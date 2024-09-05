Billy Sloan is set to release his memoirs later this month

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Sloan’s little black book is a who’s who of the music industry over the last five decades. After a working life spent as a music journalist for two of Scotland’s biggest papers, the Daily Record and the Sunday Mail, and with his own BBC Radio Scotland Saturday night show still on air each week – as well as bylines in The Sunday Times, Daily Express, Sunday Post and Glasgow Herald, to name but a few – Billy Sloan knows a thing or two about getting access to the stars.

Having started out in 1979 with a groundbreaking Radio Clyde show that gave many soon-to-be stars, from Billy’s native Scotland and beyond, their first play on air, Billy went on to be the Music Correspondent for STV and produced their coverage of T in the Park as well as Scotland Today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Sloan with his book, One Love, One Life | Supplied

As a music biographer, Billy’s CV includes projects with Simple Minds, Cliff Richard, Wet Wet Wet, Hue and Cry and The Associates, and the endorsements for One Love, One Life are a testament to the personal relationships he has built up with so many giants of the music industry: Rod Stewart, Fran Healy, The Proclaimers, Simple Minds, Midge Ure, Paul Buchanan of the Blue Nile and even Bono.

One Love, One Life is full of jaw-dropping tales from Billy Sloan’s phenomenal career, and reads like a how-to guide: first to infiltrating the music industry and then to staying at the pinnacle of it for decades to come.