Scotland's most expensive rental postcode named in area just outside of Glasgow

A postcode just outside of Glasgow has been named the most expensive rental property in Scotland according to the latest data

Whilst Edinburgh and Glasgow are widely considered as Scotland’s most expensive areas on the rental market, it’s a postcode just outside of Glasgow that is home to the highest average rent in the current market.

The research comes from Cohab, the property software solution for landlords, which analysed postcode districts across Britain to reveal the most expensive postcodes in each region when it comes to the average monthly cost of renting.

The postcode is G77 in East Renfrewshire, covering much of Newton Mearns. In G77 the average rent is £1,741 - compared to the average Scottish rental price of £997 - that’s a difference of 74.6%.

The most expensive rental area in the UK is in Buckinghamshire. At £5,920 per month, it costs 279.1% more to rent in Buckinghamshire’s HP9 postcode compared to the wider South East at £1,562 and 358.4% more than the British average - the largest premium and the highest average monthly rent in Britain.

London has the second biggest rental price gap, where it costs 149.9% more to rent in the prime postcode of SW7 at £5,438 per month, compared to Greater London (£2,176) as a whole.

A £2.75 million home for sale in Newton Mearns | RightMove

Founder and CEO of Cohab, Saveli Kotz, commented: “While the cost of renting varies across Britain, each region is home to a prime postcode where rents sit significantly higher than that paid by the average tenant.

“In Buckinghamshire for example it costs nearly three times as much to rent than the South East of England, demonstrating how competitive it is for renters. It’s somewhat surprising that even the UK’s prime postcodes in Central London, which are popular with international renters, don’t match up to the area.

“At the other end of the spectrum Wales has the smallest difference between the average rental price and the most expensive postcode, suggesting tenant demand is more equally distributed in the country.

“The research underlines that wherever renters are based there’s likely to be a property available to rent at their price point if they’re willing to travel. If tenants are priced out of one area it’s worth checking a neighbouring region, where there may be a better supply of affordable rental properties to measure up with demand.”