Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably across Scotland, results of an official Scottish Government health and care survey show.

The Health and Care Experience Survey can be used to definitively rank the best GP’s in Glasgow by the metric of patient satisfaction post-appointment.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2021/22 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 67% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, down 12% on the 2019/20 survey.

The survey results are released by The Scottish Government every two years, meaning the latest data we have avaliable is from 2021 - and we can expect results detailing 2023 to 2024 in Spring 2024.

More than 130,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2021/22 survey, giving an overall response rate of 24%.

The questionnaires were sent out in November 2021 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Here we reveal the top 20 best GP surgeries in Glasgow, according to the survey - check below!

1 . Baker Street Surgery Baker Street Surgery in Shawlands is the highest ranked GP in Glsgow in the Health and Care Experience Survey with 95.6% positive ratings.

2 . Dr Haggerty Dr Haggerty’s practice on Drumchapel Road is the second highest ranked GP in Glasgow with 94.5% positive ratings in the Health and Care Experience survey.

3 . Dr A P Jackson & Partner Dr A P Jackson & Partner in Hyndland is the third highest ranked GP in Glasgow with 93.4% positive experience ratings.

4 . Drs Hilary McNaughtan and Patrick J O’Neill The 4th highest ranked GP in Glasgow is Drs Hilary McNaughtan and Patrick J O’Neill in Cardonald Medical Centre - they had 92.3% positive experiences relayed to the Health and Care Experience Survery 2021/2022