Scottish GP patient survey: The 20 best GP surgeries in Glasgow named in the Health and Care Experience Survey 2023

Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably across Scotland, results of an official Scottish Government health and care survey show.

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:13 BST

The Health and Care Experience Survey can be used to definitively rank the best GP’s in Glasgow by the metric of patient satisfaction post-appointment.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2021/22 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice.

Of those who responded, 67% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, down 12% on the 2019/20 survey.

The survey results are released by The Scottish Government every two years, meaning the latest data we have avaliable is from 2021 - and we can expect results detailing 2023 to 2024 in Spring 2024. Keep following GlasgowWorld for the latest as it happens.

More than 130,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2021/22 survey, giving an overall response rate of 24%.

The questionnaires were sent out in November 2021 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

Here we reveal the top 20 best GP surgeries in Glasgow, according to the survey - check below!

1. Baker Street Surgery

2. Dr Haggerty

3. Dr A P Jackson & Partner

4. Drs Hilary McNaughtan and Patrick J O’Neill

