Patient satisfaction with GP surgeries has slumped considerably across Scotland over the last year, results of an official Scottish Government health and care survey show.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2021/22 surveyed people across the country on what they think about their local GP practice. The study reveals the best and worst rated surgeries in Glasgow.

Those who responded to the survey across the whole of Scotland answered as such: 67 per cent of respondents said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, down 12 per cent from the 2019/20 survey.

More than 130,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded to the 2021/22 survey, giving an overall response rate of 24 per cent. The questionnaires were sent out in November 2021 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous year.

After looking at the results for every GP in the Glasgow postcode - here’s the worst rated GPs across Glasgow in 2022.

Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as either positive or negative.

10. Eglinton Medical Centre

Eglinton Medical Centre is tenth on our list of the worst rated GPs in Glasgow, according to the Health and Care Experience Survey

Eglinton Medical Centre in the Southside of the city saw 28 per cent of respondents list their experience as negative, with 24 per cent neutral, and 48 per cent saying they had a positive experience.

9. The Ker Practice

The Ker Practice was the ninth worst rated GP in Glasgow in the Health and Care Experience Survey for 2021/2022.

The Ker Practice near King’s Park saw 28 per cent of respondents list their experience as negative, 26 per cent as neutral, and 47 per cent saying they had a positive experience.

8. Oakwood Medical Practice

Oakwood Medical Practice were the eighth worst rated GP in Glasgow in the Health and Care Experience Survey for 2021/2022.

Oakwood Medical Practice operating out of Easterhouse Medical saw 29 per cent of respondents list their experience as negative, 16 per cent as neutral, and 55 per cent said their experience was positive.

7. Drs Quigley, Canning, Wedlock, & Rosiou

Drs Quigley, Canning, Wedlock, and Risou were the seventh worst rated GP in Glasgow in the Health and Care Experience Survey for 2021/2022.

Drs Quigley, Canning, Wedlock, and Rosiou operating out of Thornliebank Health Centre saw 29 per cent of respondents say their experiecne was negative, 20 per cent were neutral, and 52 per cent claimed to have a positive experience.

6. Dr Dames & Lateef

Dr Dames & Lateef were the sixth worst rated GP in Glasgow in the Health and Care Experience Survey for 2021/2022.

Dr Dames and Lateef operate out of Parkhead Health Centre, and saw 29 per cent of respondents list their experience as negative, 29 per cent said neutral, and 42 per cent say their experience was positive.

5. Dr Meeks, Fox, & Jamieson

Dr Meeks, Fox, and Jamieson were the fifth rated GP in Glasgow in the Health and Care Experience Survey for 2021/2022.

Dr Meeks, Fox, and Jamieson operating out of Wallacewell Medical Centre saw 30 per cent of respondents say their experience was negative, 18 per cent said neutral, and 53 per cent said their experience was positive.

4. Dr Gordon Campbell & Dr Kirsten Halstvedt

Dr Gordon Campbell and Dr Kirsten Halstved were the fourth rated GP in Glasgow in the Health and Care Experience Survey for 2021/2022.

Dr Gordon Campbell & Dr Kirsten Halstvedt operate out of Milton Medical Centre and saw 33 per cent of respondents say their experience was negative, 21 per cent said neutral, and 46 per cent listed their experience as positive.

3. Dr S Ross

Dr S Ross was the third worst rated GP in Glasgow in the Health and Care Experience Survey for 2021/2022.

Dr S Ross operates out of Shettleston Health Centre and saw 33 per cent of respondents list their experience as negative, 22 per cent neutral, and 46 per cent said their experience was positive.

2. Shields Medical Practice

Shields Medical Practice was the second worst rated GP in Glasgow in the Health and Care Experience Survey for 2021/2022.

Shields Medical Practice in Pollokshields saw 41 per cent of respondents list their experience as negative, 22 per cent neutral, and 38 per cent said their experience was positive.

1. Castlemilk Group Practice

Castlemilk Group Practice was the worst rated GP in Glasgow in the Health and Care Experience Survey for 2021/2022.

