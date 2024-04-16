These are the best performing state high schools in and around Glasgow, according to the latest data available.

Each school has been measured on the percentage of pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational “gold standard” of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2023 – based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website.

Sixteen high schools in and around Glasgow are featured among the top performing secondary schools in Scotland.

These Higher results tables do not reflect schools or rank them in terms of ‘best to worst’ as that would fail to take into account factors such as the support offered to children with complex needs, the effort and quality of the teaching staff, working conditions for said staff, quality of the student experience, the funding the schools receive from their local council authority, or whether or not the school is serving an underprivileged and disadvantaged area within the local authority.

Throughout our coverage, we use ‘Highers’ as a term to mean both Highers and equivalent qualifications at SCQF level 6 and above, such as Skills for Work Higher awards.

You can find the full list of Glasgow secondary school rankings here

1 . Jordanhill School Glasgow’s Jordanhill School is one of only four Glasgow secondary schools included on the list based on academic attainment. The school is well known for consistent academic excellence with 89% of pupils leaving school with at least five Highers. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Bearsden Academy Bearsden Academy on the outskirts of Glasgow was ranked as the top performing school in East Dunbartonshire with 81% of pupils gaining at least five Highers.

3 . Mearns Castle High School Mearns Castle High School was ranked as the best performing school in East Renfrewshire as 80% of their pupils gained at least five Higher qualifications. Photo: Google Maps