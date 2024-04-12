The 2000s were truly an incredible time to be alive in Glasgow - whether you were growing up in the era of tamagotchis and the Cheeky Girls - or you were all grown heading out to some of the best pubs and clubs the city has ever seen.

That’s why today we’ve put together all of these images looking back and celebrating Glasgow in the noughties, as well as delving a little bit into the social history of the city at the time.

Much of Glasgow, as it is today, struggled with issues like poverty - the post code wars were raging on and Glasgow had begun to get serious about fighting knife crime. For many, it was a difficult time, but there were many good times to be had in the city as well.

Many of the club night photos below were supplied by John McGonagle - one of the most prolific Glasgow club promoters of the 2000s. To read more tales of glamorous nostalgic noughties club nights in Glasgow - including meetings with the Kaiser Chiefs, sets with Florence and the Machine, and gigs with MGMT - read our interview with the Author of Retired Teenagers, or buy John McGonagle’s book: Retired Teenagers: The story of a Glasgow club night.

1 . Laura Boyd at Pin Up Nights (2007) Laura Boyd, now an STV presenter, was the frontman for her band Pooch in the 2000s who also featured at Pin Up Nights in 2007

2 . Tyson v Savarese (2000) With the referee down on the mat, Mike Tyson lays into Lou Savarese during the first round of their scheduled 10-round bout at Hampden Park in Glasgow, June 24 2000. Tyson literally went over the referee to finish-off Savarese.

3 . Cathouse’s 12th Birthday (2002) A wide range of emotions going on in this crowd, it’s almost like a renaissance painting - if only Leonardo Da Vinci came up as a goth in Glasgow in the early 2000s and not as a celebrated Italian Polymath of the 15th century.

4 . Brett Anderson at Pin Up Nights The club night attracted many celebrity guest DJs, like Brett Anderson, the frontman for Suede