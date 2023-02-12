Initially High Street was only meant to shut for six weeks, now the works will take six months due to a number of complications

A diversion will be in place while roadworks occur

Scottish Water is advising road users in Glasgow that an existing road closure on High Street is expected to remain in place until the end of June.

High Street has been closed between its junctions with Duke Street and Rottenrow since the beginning of January to enable essential repairs to the local sewer network - as previously reported in Glasgow World.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The duration of the road closure has now been extended until around Friday June 30 2023 to ensure extensive repairs can be completed and the road can reopen safely. Initially High Street was only meant to shut for six weeks, now the works will take six months.

Georgina Reid, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs manager in the west, explained: “It’s vitally important that we are as honest as we can be with our customers about timescales and, unfortunately, the reality is that our main contractors George Leslie Ltd have come across several challenges as these works have unfolded in High Street.

“There are issues which were completely unforeseen and could not have been established until we began digging. Uncharted services, remnants of old worksites that predate modern records and tricky ground conditions are all adding to complications.”

Georgina added: “We are currently reviewing our work programme so that we can tackle the challenges the team are facing but there is no way we can avoid the longer closure. However, we would like to reassure everyone that we will work to expedite the delivery of this project where possible with the aim of re-opening the road sooner if we can.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will continue to work with local residents and business owners to help minimise any disruption for the duration of these works. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding throughout.”

Since works began, Scottish Water has implemented several mitigation measures to help support the businesses in the area. Banners have been displayed to ensure members of the public are fully aware that businesses are open as usual, paid-for advertising has been issued on social media to widen this awareness, and provisions have been made to help facilitate deliveries.

A diversion will be in place while roadworks occur

The existing set-up of the worksite on High Street has been dictated by the project needs, as well as existing infrastructure and excavation points. Now that the initial excavations have been carried out, the work area is being reviewed and will be amended where possible to help address local businesses’ concerns. Local businesses remain open and pedestrian access is being maintained at all times.

Advertisement

Advertisement