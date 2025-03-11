Nomination’s new store will offer an immersive shopping experience where visitors can mix and match Composable Links, get expert styling advice, and find the perfect personalised jewellery piece.

Braehead Shopping Centre is bringing something truly special to Scotland this March with the grand opening of the country’s first-ever Nomination concept store, operated by leading jewellery retailer Argento.

Known for its stylish and meaningful charm bracelets, Nomination’s new concept store will be a must-visit destination for fashion-forward shoppers looking to add a personal touch to their jewellery collection. The brand’s Composable collection – where you can build your bracelet Link by Link – will be available, along with an extensive range of other collections within the store.

Located on the Upper Level of Braehead, this brand-new store joins an incredible line-up of jewellers, including Pandora, Beaverbrooks, Goldsmiths, Ernest Jones, and H.Samuel, making Braehead the go-to-one-stop shopping destination for jewellery .

Shoppers can look forward to an immersive retail experience, where they can mix and match Links, get expert styling advice, and find the perfect personalised jewellery for themselves or as a gift. Be among the first to experience the new store, with the official opening being on Thursday 20th March.

Ashley Bisland, Centre Director, Braehead Shopping Centre, said: “The arrival of Nomination further strengthens our diverse jewellery offering, bringing a sought-after brand that complements our existing line-up. We are committed to curating a best-in-class retail experience, ensuring our visitors have access to an ever-evolving selection of top brands they love to shop. With more exciting openings on the horizon, we look forward to continuing to enhance our retail mix at Braehead.”

Alessandro Gensini, Marketing Director at Nomination, commented: “We can’t wait to open our first concept store in Scotland at Braehead. Our partnership with Argento has been fantastic, and we know they will create an amazing shopping experience for everyone who loves Nomination.”

Emma Filmer, Managing Director at Argento, added: “We know how much shoppers love Nomination’s unique and stylish jewellery, and we can’t wait to share this new experience with the local community.

“Whether you’re treating yourself or looking for the perfect gift, the new Nomination store at Braehead will be the ultimate place to find beautiful, high-quality jewellery that tells your story.