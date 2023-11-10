Silverburn gets set to welcome back vibrant street market that showcases independent Glasgow businesses
Leading retail and leisure destination, Silverburn will welcome the return of its vibrant street market this weekend after its debut last month.
The ‘Street Market at Silverburn’ will take place on Sundays 12 and 26 November, and 10 December, followed by a Christmas Market on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 December. The Street Market will then take a break before returning in February when it will then run on the second and last Sunday of every month.
Perfectly timed for the beginning of the festive season, Street Market at Silverburn will showcase a curated selection of local vendors, including, crafters, artisans, and specialty food producers. Guests can discover fresh and seasonal produce, handmade crafts, unique gifts, and much more.
Located by the Silverburn entrance at Tesco, Street Market at Silverburn will host stalls from a range of celebrated local businesses, including Three Sisters Bake, Bagel Hoose and Morrison’s Crafts and Gifts.
This is the latest addition to Silverburn’s diverse retail offering, with the centre announcing a string of new openings in recent months, including Rituals, White Stuff, Pop Specs, MenKind, Empire and BPerfect as well as Glasgow’s favourite burger restaurant Bread Meats Bread.
David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: “Street Market at Silverburn is a fantastic addition to our regular Crafters Roadshow and wider retail offering. It aligns with our ongoing efforts to diversify and create an exciting atmosphere for all.
“This market will provide an enjoyable experience for our guests whether you're a food enthusiast, a supporter of local businesses, or simply looking for a fun day out with family and friends."