A new immersive exhibition, Not To Be Sniffed At: An Aromatic History of Sauchiehall Street, invites visitors to experience the past through their sense of smell.

Running from April 19 to May 1 at Edward House, this unique collaboration between Glasgow Building Preservation Trust (GBPT) and renowned perfumier Clara Weale explores the evocative power of scent in shaping memory and place.

Sauchiehall Street is one of Glasgow’s most famous thoroughfares, celebrated for its rich cultural history, vibrant nightlife, and ever-changing character. But beyond what we see and hear, its scents (past and present) tell a fascinating story of commerce, community, and transformation. Not To Be Sniffed At delves into this aromatic heritage, using scent to unlock memories and offer fresh perspectives on the city’s evolution.

Visitors will engage their noses in a series of interactive workshops, engaging talks, and guided “sniffaris,” where they will explore the unexpected fragrances woven into the street’s past - this exhibition redefines how we experience history, one breath at a time.

Looking east from Cambridge Street on Sauchiehall Street in 1960. | Glasgow City Archives

Programme of Events: In addition to the exhibition, visitors can participate in a range of engaging events that explore the science, history, and culture of scent:

Smelly Sauchiehall Street: An Aromatic History of Sauchiehall Street - Opening Event

Saturday 19 April, 12noon

Join us for the official launch of the ‘Not to Be Sniffed At’ exhibition, explore the olfactive history of the street and learn about the art of scent making.

Sauchiehall Street to Seven Lochs: A Sensory History of Glasgow Wetlands

Wednesday 23 April, 6—7.30pm

Find out about the surprising links between this bustling city centre street and Scotland's largest urban heritage and nature park.

The Language of Scent: How Smells Speak to Memory and Emotion

Thursday 24 April, 6—7.30pm:

This interactive talk examines the complex physical, mental, and linguistic interplay at work when we 'follow our nose'.

Smelly Sunday!

Sunday 27 April, 12noon—3pm:

Explore the ‘Not To Be Sniffed At’ exhibition and enjoy an afternoon of ‘smelly activities’ for all ages! Discover the chemistry of scent, measure your own brain waves, and get hands-on with activities led by researchers from the University of Glasgow.

Scents of the City: A Night Out On Sauchiehall Street

Thursday 1 May, 6—7.30pm

Join perfumier Clara Weale and fashion historian Mairi MacKenzie for a night out on Sauchiehall Street.

Saturday 3 May, 2—3.30pm

Join perfumier Clara Weale for a unique smell exploration of Sauchiehall Street's Savoy Centre.