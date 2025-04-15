Special Glasgow fashion event launched showcasing Scottish design talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This spring, Scotland Re:Design and SALAD Sessions are coming together to present a special one-day event that spotlights Scotland's evolving role in the global fashion landscape.

Taking place on 10th May 2025 at The Social Hub in Glasgow, the event will celebrate the country’s vibrant and flourishing fashion and textiles heritage and emerging design talent.

This debut SALAD Sessions event marks the launch of Glasgow agency, SALAD’s new social series dedicated to hosting creative and cultural events that inspire conversation and connection. By working alongside Scotland Re:Design, this initial collaboration offers a fresh opportunity to champion Scotland’s talent and celebrate its influence on the global fashion stage.

The event’s programme is designed to spark conversation and connection, with two carefully curated panel discussions that delve into Scottish fashion’s identity, its international impact, and the industry’s future.

The first panel, 'From Paris with Love: Scottish Fashion on the Global Stage', will explore how Scottish designers and brands successfully navigate international markets while retaining their distinct heritage. This discussion will highlight Scotland Re:Design’s innovative project ‘DYE: WEAVE :PLEAT’ where they united these leading artisans to create a capsule collection of kilts that reimagine traditional techniques with a contemporary twist.

This groundbreaking collection was then selected for the prestigious Maison d’Exceptions showcase at Première Vision Paris, where it was exhibited during Paris Fashion Week alongside work from global master artisans representing Japan, India, China, and Switzerland. Three of the designers will join the conversation to share their experiences of working on this remarkable collaboration, exploring how Scotland’s textile traditions are influencing modern fashion and positioning Scottish craft on the international stage.

The second panel, 'Woven Into the Future: Crafting Careers in Scottish Fashion', will examine how Scotland’s textile traditions continue to shape contemporary fashion. This discussion will explore the relevance of heritage fabrics such as Scottish cashmere in modern design. While also offering practical insights for students, emerging designers, and those pursuing creative careers. The conversation will focus on career pathways, mentorship, and the importance of sustainability in building a future-ready industry.

Featuring an array of Scottish design talent. Including BBC’s The Great British Sewing Bee finalist, Ailsa Lyall and Second Cashmere’s co-founder Lotti Blades-Barret. As well as award winning fashion designer, Belocine Musolo, founder of Nephtali Couture.

Following the panel discussions, attendees are invited to connect over drinks at a special reception and networking session, which will officially mark the opening of the 'From Paris with Love' exhibition. Curated by Scotland Re:Design and crafted by Cavan Jayne (colourist, Glasgow), Vevar (Chantal Allen & Christopher McEvoy, hand weavers, Glasgow), and Acme Atelier (Andrea Chappell, bespoke kiltmaker, Forres), the project blends ancient techniques in unexpected ways to create a strikingly modern expression of Scotland’s iconic garment. This immersive showcase will remain open to the public for two weeks following the event.

Tickets for the event are available to buy now via Eventbrite, with prices starting at £10 per session and discounted student rates from £5.

Speaking of the upcoming event, Becky White, Co-founder of SALAD said; "This collaboration offers a platform to not only celebrate Scottish fashion’s global impact but also to inspire meaningful conversations about the industry’s future. Through SALAD Sessions, we’re excited to create a space where ideas are shared, connections are made, and Scotland’s creative industries can thrive. With this event hopefully being the first of many!"

Caitlin Miller, Director of Scotland Re:Design also spoke of her excitement: “This event combines everything Scotland Re:Design stands for: community, creativity, and championing Scottish heritage. Coming from a background in textile design, I’ve always been inspired by the way tradition and innovation co-exist in Scottish fashion. By collaborating with SALAD Sessions, we’re highlighting the people, stories, and skills that make our industry truly unique. Creating real opportunities for emerging voices to be heard and connected in a supportive environment.”

By combining the expertise of Scotland Re:Design with SALAD’s fresh approach to creative experiences, this event will offer a unique opportunity to engage with Scotland’s fashion community — from established designers to retailers, stylists, and industry insiders.

Don’t miss out - secure your spot and get your ticket here now.