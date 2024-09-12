The St Enoch Centre has launched 9 days of deals for freshers - with discounts across major retailers and brands

Glasgow’s St. Enoch Centre is kick-starting Freshers Week with a one-of-a-kind student event running from 14th to 23rd September.

Throughout the nine-day period, Glasgow students can take advantage of exclusive deals and jaw-dropping discounts from a selection of the Centre’s finest retailers including streetwear brand Bee Inspired, The Perfume Shop and BPerfect cosmetics.

And, with an estimated 185,000 students living in Glasgow, St. Enoch Centre has created the ultimate Freshers Festival to engage and delight the city’s ever-growing university population.

Ultimate Freshers Festival at Platform Glasgow

Glasgow’s leading shopping centre has teamed up with social initiative Street Soccer Scotland to host the ultimate Freshers Festival on 17th September. Held in Platform Glasgow on Argyle Street, the event promises to deliver exceptional giveaways and discounts, with the opportunity to win first-class prizes from St. Enoch Centre retailers. Students can register to attend via the Freshers Festival website.

Exclusive Freshers Week Deals

Glasgow freshers can make savings on their student loan with St. Enoch Centre’s ‘Freshers Passport’, offering unique discounts and unbeatable deals for the city’s latest student intake.

The Perfume Shop : Save 20% on your favourite scents on 17th September, with 15% off available on other days.

: Save 20% on your favourite scents on 17th September, with 15% off available on other days. Wagamama : Enjoy a free portion of bao buns with any main dish purchased.

: Enjoy a free portion of bao buns with any main dish purchased. Bee Inspired : 20% off all items to keep your wardrobe looking fresh.

: 20% off all items to keep your wardrobe looking fresh. B Perfect : Get 20% off selected items and enjoy a free mini product in store. Plus, join the exclusive in store party on 17th September with a live DJ and bubbly!

: Get 20% off selected items and enjoy a free mini product in store. Plus, join the exclusive in store party on 17th September with a live DJ and bubbly! Regis : Celebrate Regis’ new salon with a cut and blow-dry for just £40.

: Celebrate Regis’ new salon with a cut and blow-dry for just £40. Boom Battle Bar : 15% off games from Sunday to Thursday using the code BOOMSTUDENT15.

: 15% off games from Sunday to Thursday using the code BOOMSTUDENT15. Namaste by Delhi Darbar : Get 25% off your entire bill during Freshers Week—perfect for dine-in or takeaway!

: Get 25% off your entire bill during Freshers Week—perfect for dine-in or takeaway! The Body Shop : Save 20% on cruelty-free beauty essentials.

: Save 20% on cruelty-free beauty essentials. Quiz : Enjoy 20% off full-priced fashion items.

: Enjoy 20% off full-priced fashion items. Gloria Jeans : 10% off your coffee order

: 10% off your coffee order Boots Opticians : 20% off a complete purchase of glasses

: 20% off a complete purchase of glasses Hamleys: A further 10% off all Hamleys sales items

H Samuel, HMV, Hamleys, Gloria Jeans, and many more stores are offering student discounts of up to 20% across a variety of products and services.