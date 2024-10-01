Stables near Glasgow that reared some of the best racing horses listed for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The stables have been listed for sale for offers over £750k

Galbraith is handling the sale of Belstane Racing Stables, an outstanding equestrian property that has produced almost 1,000 winners in recent years, a record for Scotland.

Belstane Racing Stables extends to about 7.56 hectares (18.68 acres) and includes Belstane Farmhouse; extensive staff accommodation with additional office and reception area; stabling for 127 horses; indoor and outdoor gallops; indoor and outdoor riding arena; two motorised horse exercisers, and land which is suitable for grazing or mowing.

Alistair Christie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a superb opportunity to acquire a celebrated equestrian property with excellent facilities and staff accommodation. The purchaser would be well positioned to continue a similar equestrian enterprise, and there is also an attractive farmhouse as the principal residence.

“The location is also highly convenient, less than an hour from the centre of Glasgow and within easy reach of Edinburgh and the central belt. This is Scotland’s best known horse racing establishment and we are delighted to be handling the sale.”

The farmhouse has well-presented accommodation with modern fixtures and fittings, including four bedrooms, (master bedroom with en-suite and walk in wardrobe), one reception room, attractive kitchen and extensive ancillary accommodation including a utility room, office, cloakroom and family bathroom.

The staff accommodation is well presented and is divided into two wings, with the south wing accommodation having four double bedrooms, shower room, office, WC, store room, kitchen and boot room.

The staff accommodation in the north wing is very similar, with a sitting room, kitchen, bathroom and two double bedrooms.

The extensive range of high-quality equestrian and agricultural buildings at Belstane includes timber-built stables, various stores and sheds, a workshop, tack rooms and stables of steel portal frame construction. All of the stables are fitted with IAE doors with anti-weave grilles.

There are two covered motorised horse walkers: a Monarch System with 10 spaces and a Claydon System with 6 spaces.

The open arena (54m x 17.8m) is of steel portal frame construction under a pitched box profile roof with concrete panel walls, box profile cladding and a concrete floor.

The outdoor arena (20m x 40m) is enclosed with timber post fencing and laid with shredded felt surface.

The Land at Belstane Stables extends to about 5.36 ha (13.24 ac) and is classified as Grade 3(2) by the James Hutton Institute, with a generally west facing aspect. The land is enclosed by post and wire fencing with an internal circular timber fence and sand gallops with two timber field shelters.

The property is located about a mile from Carluke in South Lanarkshire. Glasgow is 35 miles.

Belstane Racing Stables is for sale through Galbraith for Offers Over £750,000.