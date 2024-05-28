Still Game and Two Doors Down stars to team up for new BBC show for Euros 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans of Scottish Comedy and football are in for a treat as Grado, Greg Hemphill, Ford Kiernan, Jonathan Ross, and Karen Dunbar all team up once again for a new show all about the Euros 2024

A one-off show is in the works set to premiere alongside the Euros 2024 on BBC Scotland starring much-loved actors from both Still Game and Two Doors Down.

Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill of Still Game fame reunite once again alongside Two Doors Down stars Jonathan Watson and Graeme Stevely (Grado) will appear in the new show aptly titled ‘The All-Star Euros Sketch Show’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Telly fans can expect sketches from characters Scots have come to know and love alongside brand-new characters brainstormed by the comedians, writers and actors. The show will air on BBC Scotland, and will be available to watch after (or live) on BBC iPlayer.

Expect Jonathan Watson of Only an Excuse fame to pull out parodies of Scottish football greats like Kenny Dalglish, Jim White, Stevie Clarke, Frank McAvennie and of course Sir Alex Ferguson.

Karen Dunbar will also make an appearance with Tom Urie for some comedic football tunes with Almost Angelic.

Ford Kiernan, Greg Hemphill, and Jonathan Ross will all star in the new All Star Euros Sketch Show

Greg Hemphill said: “Look forward to this Euros comedy star special the same way you’re looking forward to the actual Euros…expect the unexpected and get ready to belly laugh!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad