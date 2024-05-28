Still Game and Two Doors Down stars to team up for new BBC show for Euros 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
A one-off show is in the works set to premiere alongside the Euros 2024 on BBC Scotland starring much-loved actors from both Still Game and Two Doors Down.
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill of Still Game fame reunite once again alongside Two Doors Down stars Jonathan Watson and Graeme Stevely (Grado) will appear in the new show aptly titled ‘The All-Star Euros Sketch Show’.
Telly fans can expect sketches from characters Scots have come to know and love alongside brand-new characters brainstormed by the comedians, writers and actors. The show will air on BBC Scotland, and will be available to watch after (or live) on BBC iPlayer.
Expect Jonathan Watson of Only an Excuse fame to pull out parodies of Scottish football greats like Kenny Dalglish, Jim White, Stevie Clarke, Frank McAvennie and of course Sir Alex Ferguson.
Karen Dunbar will also make an appearance with Tom Urie for some comedic football tunes with Almost Angelic.
Greg Hemphill said: “Look forward to this Euros comedy star special the same way you’re looking forward to the actual Euros…expect the unexpected and get ready to belly laugh!”
The All Stars Euros Sketch Show will premiere mid-way through the Euros, Scotland’s first match is against Germany in Munich on June 14, although the date of the broadcast has yet to be confirmed. The programme will be shown on the BBC Scotland channel (date TBC) and BBC Radio Scotland on Friday, June 7 with a bonus material edition, Breaking the Euros Extra, airing on Friday, June 14 on the station.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.