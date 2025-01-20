Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Now in its 33rd year, Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus (SBH) Scotland’s ‘A Question of Burns’ event returns this Thursday, the 23rd of January. It is one of the country’s largest corporate Burns Night events.

On Thursday, 400 guests will gather at the Glasgow Hilton Hotel to celebrate the life and work of the famous Scottish Bard, enjoying an evening of poetry, performances, and a traditional Burns feast.

One of the highlights of the evening will be a special performance by BAFTA award-winning Jane McCarry and Mark Cox (best known for their roles as Isa Drennan and Tam Mullen in the sitcom Still Game) of the Toast to the Lassies and the Reply.

Former Scottish international rugby player and sports presenter Andy Nicol will host the evening which will see guests enjoy a three-course meal, an auction and a quiz on all things Rabbie Burns. This celebration will include an array of Scottish songs, a recitation of ‘Address to a Haggis’ and an incredible rendition of Tam O’ Shanter by Aberdonian actress Joyce Falconer (known for her role as Roisin in River City).

For over three decades, SBH Scotland’s annual evening in honour of the Ayrshire-born poet has been one of Glasgow’s most successful Burns supper events.

Since its launch in 1981, the event has raised over £1 million for SBH Scotland, which has been used to provide personalised support to thousands of children, young people and adults across Scotland affected by spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus. As Scotland’s only charity providing support to those with these conditions, SBH Scotland relies heavily on fundraising activities to deliver its vital services.

Luxury jewellery brand Chisholm Hunter is the headline sponsor of the event and SBH Scotland is delighted to welcome Heart Scotland as media partner.

Lawrence Cowan, CEO of SBH Scotland, said: “Our annual ‘A Question of Burns’ supper is a highly anticipated event, and this year we are determined it will be our biggest and best yet!”

“SBH Scotland needs to raise £1.4 million each year to ensure we can continue to provide essential support services to those living with spina bifida and hydrocephalus. These crucial services rely on donations to survive.

“I want to thank everyone who has bought tickets and supported ‘A Question of Burns’, especially our headline sponsor Chisholm Hunter, whose continued support has been crucial in ensuring the success of this event.

“I look forward to celebrating in style with everyone on the night and seeing everyone come together to raise money to help ensure families across Scotland feel unstoppable.”

For more information of ‘A Question of Burns’ and to book tickets, please visit: SBH Scotland | A Question of Burns - 23rd January 2025