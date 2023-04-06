Register
Strathclyde University set to pedestrianise Glasgow streets

Strathclyde want to make surrounding streets more safer for students

By Catherine Hunter - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:21 BST

The ownership of three city centre streets near Strathclyde are expected to be transferred to the university who want to pedestrianise the area and provide a safer space for students.

Glasgow City Council is expected to approve the disposal of land at Rottenrow, North Portland Street and Richmond Street later this week.

The university is then expected to invest £13.5 million “in the heart of the campus” by creating environmentally friendly amenity space.

Also located in Scotland's biggest city by population, Glasgow, the University of Strathclyde is a world-leading technological university that hosts over 23,000 students from over 100 countries.

Following the disposal of land, the team at Strathclyde hope to provide a safe and environmentally friendly campus for their students while improving public realm in the area.

In November 2020, a planning application for the site bounded by Montrose Street, Rottenrow, Richmond Street, North Portland Street and George Street was granted to include a covered walkway, seating, performance space, raised walkways, planting and tree works while pedestrianising some of the streets.

A paper on the disposal of the land will be brought before members of the contracts and property committee later this week and is expected to be approved.

Officials have recommended disposal of the land to the university is granted, saying the benefits include the area being used for public realm, the roads being pedestrianised and providing a safer environment for students and members of the public and a cost saving to the council, as a result of the removal of the ‘maintenance burden’.

If approved, any future change of use would require council consent.

