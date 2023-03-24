It’s been over 20 years since the Rottenrow maternity hospital was pulled down - so why is it still so fondly remembered today?

If you were born in Glasgow before 2001, there’s a good chance you were born here - and if not, no doubt you had family, friends, or some odd relation that worked in the maternity ward. It was an institution in its own right - and the staff had the universal respect of the people of Glasgow.

Glasgow had every right to be proud of its maternity hospital as well - the Glasgow Royal Maternity Hospital was internationally renowned as a leading training centre in midwifery - producing some of the very best midwifes Victorian and 20th century medicine had to offer.

The exit to Rottenrow welcomed hundreds of thousands of Glaswegians into the world

From its inception, the hospital (in classic Glaswegian fashion) has always been incredibly welcoming and inclusive to the any and all of the cities residents. It was highly unusual for its time because it cared not just for married women, but also for the destitute. Many disapproved of the supposed “immorality” of caring for the babies of unmarried women, but the hospital argued human life was more important.

Founded in 1834 and demolished in 2001 - for just under 170 years this building brought many Glaswegians into the world. By the time of its demolition, the Victorian building had fallen into disrepair and was deemed inadequate for modern requirements. It’s been sorely missed by the community ever since, but developers and Glasgow City Council had the sense to leave the facade on Rottenrow, marking its cultural importance to the city of Glasgow.

Located on the Rottenrow, the hill on Montrose Street and North Portland Street was branded induction hill by midwifes and mothers. It was thought, whether ironically or in sincerity, that the walk up the hill was enough to induce labour in pregnant patients waiting on a stubborn baby past their due date.

As well as being the birthplace of generations of Glasgow residents, the hospital also birthed ultrasound technology - which is now a common procedure conducted on pregnant in maternity wards across the world.

In the year of 1956, ultrasound was first used for medical purposes - Glasgow was the place where it saw its first light. Besides, ultrasound was the brainchild of Glasgow-born engineer Tom Brown and English Obstetrician Ian Donald.

Glasgow City Council decided to keep the facade to the Glasgow Royal Maternity Hospital on the Rottenrow due its cultural significance in the city

They were the first people who crafted the prototype system - after the technology was originally created to detect the flaws in industrial ships being built along the Clyde. They adapted the technology to capture images of fetuses inside the womb, and less than 15 years later the revolutionary technology born on the Rottenrow was used in nearly every hospital the world over.

It wasn’t just ultrasounds that were invented in the hospital either, as the hospital led the way in major developments in obstetrics, including Murdoch Cameron’s pioneering work in caesarean sections, and Munro Kerr’s research into maternal mortality.