The arts and entertainment venue have scrapped plans to create a rooftop restaurant - choosing instead to create a rooftop studio space.

Glasgow arts and entertainment venue SWG3 is planning to create ‘rooftop workspace studios’ on top of the venue, after dropping plans for a restaurant.

Permission had previously been granted for a rooftop restaurant at 100 Eastvale Place but the firm has now applied to the council to alter the plans. They want to offer a “variety of differently sized studios, social spaces and amenity spaces within a rooftop extension”. These would “cater for the rising interest to be part of SWG3’s unique campus ‘family’”, the application states.

The project is part of an ongoing investment programme which was triggered by SWG3’s purchase of land surrounding the existing complex. SWG3 hosts a range of indoor and outdoor music and arts events as well as cultural and political gatherings, such as the New York Times Climate Hub during COP26.

The plans put forward by SWG3 say:“The aim of the proposals is to complement and enhance SWG3’s existing offer, with a particular focus on furthering SWG3 as a daytime destination with the provision of quality studio accommodation and open space,”

Plans submitted to the council claim the venue is “integral to the growing business and creative community on Eastvale Place which is contributing to the wider regeneration of Yorkhill and Finnieston”.

The plans also state:“Alongside their economic contribution to the city, SWG3 plays an important role in supporting the creative industries sector and SWG3 is an essential part of the Scottish arts and music industry ecosystem; a place where artists perform and where talent is developed.”

The extension would include 14 individual studios of varying sizes, a shared meeting room, a communal breakout space and a shared kitchen space. There would be an external walkway with “scenic views across Glasgow and the Clyde” and new stairs, linking the studios to a recently completed garden terrace.

Designs show a “sawtooth roof” which is claimed to evoke “the industrial past the whole SWG3 campus has grown from”. SWG3 wants to promote ‘Circular Economy’ ethics, which encourage reuse, repair and recycling.

The plans continue:“The masterplan aims to create a ‘campus’ community, where the different interventions interact with one another,” the application adds.

“This approach is something that they hope to further develop with the occupants that may use the various spaces, tying into their circular economy aims. The proposed rooftop studios hopes to promote circular economics within the SWG3 campus, hoping to provide studio space for new start-ups or current occupants looking to expand.

“The studio nature of the spaces would look to encourage different businesses and individuals to exchange knowledge and ideas, creating a circular method to business development.”