Sorry to all the Lovejoy fans that didn’t manage to get a ticket last night - we can only hope you win big in the resale!

A new indie band coming to Glasgow put their tickets on sale last night, December 10, at 10pm ,and they sold out ‘within seconds’. Some local fans have taken to Twitter to blame English fans for taking up space at the gig and leaving out local fans.

Some people have even taken to call the sales ‘dodgy’ as seemingly few Glasgow fans have managed to secure tickets to the gig.

One mother (@t1redbenj) who was trying to get tickets for her daughter said:“ lovejoy Glasgow sold out in a few seconds, I refreshed 10secs before 10 and couldnt get any :(

“Damn, when they get to play bigger venues I’ll finally be able to go with my sister it’s sad I didnt get this one cause it’s the closest to where she is and is 2 days after her bday “

Who are Lovejoy?

Lovejoy are the hottest new indie band - blending a shoegaze style with higher tempo indie-pop beats - and they’ve been taking the UK by storm. They can be compared to a modern-day equivalent to The Wombats, with a majority of their audience made up of teenage girls and young adults.

Maybe the Wombats comparison was a bit harsh - they bring a lot more post-punk elements into their music and go a little bit harder than the naughties band. Lovejoy are a four-piece all male band that started in 2020 in Brighton.

The band revolves around frontman Wilbur Soot - who was an established internet personality prior to starting up the band. Their lyrics often center around loss, failed romance, and politics.

Here’s how to get tickets to the Lovejoy gig

Unfortunately - they’re completely sold out, never underestimate the power of an indie-shoegaze fanbase. If you’re looking for a ticket now you’ll have to wait until resale.

Current prices for resale tickets on ViaGoGo range from £126 to £140. We wouldn’t recommend anyone giving money to scalpers however - and you’d be much better waiting until closer to the gig to look for resale tickets from real fans who can’t make it.

By waiting a bit longer and holding out - you’re much more likely to get the tickets closer to face value: £17.50. To maximise your chances of getting resale tickets ask around, make some social media posts, or better yet, look for people selling tickets on Twitter and Facebook marketplace at the beginning of March 2023 in the lead-up to the gig.

This means you should avoid ticket aggregators like ViaGoGo or TicketMaster - but at the same time always be careful when buying tickets from a stranger, and ensure all details are correct and delivery is assured before sending anyone money.

How are Glasgow fans taking the news?

Not well to say the least - here’s some fan reaction on Twitter:

The pop-rock fusion band listed the tickets for sale online at 10pm on December 10.

Lovejoy will come to Glasgow on March 25, 2023.

We can’t help but feel a bit sorry for Lovejoy fans across Glasgow right now. As of yet it’s unclear if another Glasgow date will be added.