Taps Aff: Glasgow to be warmer than Ibiza this weekend

Sunshine in Glasgow as weekend heatwave set to bring a hint of summer to the city.

Temperatures are set to soar in Glasgow with forecasters predicting sunny highs of 22-24°C tomorrow in the city. Temperatures here will be higher than Ibiza for a weekend that includes Celtic playing Rangers at Celtic Park in a crucial clash as the teams race to win the Scottish Premiership. There will be plenty of opportunity to find a spot in one of the city’s beer gardens or enjoy some alfresco dining.

Temperatures in Glasgow are set to exceed those in Mediterranean resorts on Saturday, including the sunshine island of Ibiza as the west of Scotland gets its own Balearic weather.

Glasgow can expect fine weather and very warm Saturday, with just a chance of a few heavy isolated thunderstorms over the far north of England and Scotland in the afternoon, most likely over higher ground. The warm weather brings an increase in both UV and pollen levels.

With clear spells likely on Friday night, there's also an increased chance of aurora visibility for some, particularly across Scotland. Met Office Space Weather Manager Krista Hammond said: "Multiple coronal mass ejections from the Sun are expected to reach Earth in the coming days bringing the potential for aurora visibility over the UK, particularly on Friday night. While short nights at this time of year will limit the visibility window, if conditions are right there's a good chance of sightings on Friday night. Aurora visibility may persist through Saturday night, but as it stands this is likely to be less widespread than on Friday night with northern parts of the UK most likely to continue to have the best viewing potential."

Weather Forecast for Glasgow

Dry, warm and bright with hazy sunshine, according to the Met Office.

Today:

Any early mist or fog patches soon clear to leave a dry and warm day with increasing sunny periods, these may be hazy due to lingering high cloud. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Tonight:

It will stay dry throughout the night with long clear periods. It will also feel mild in a light southerly breeze. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Saturday:

The day will begin dry and bright but cloud will thicken with the odd shower possible in the east towards the afternoon. Maximum temperature 22 °C.