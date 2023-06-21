Some of Glasgow’s most eminents bands are on this years line-up!

Tenement Trail is back for 2023!

Scotland’s festival for music discovery, TENEMENT TRAIL, revealed their initial 2023 line-up.

So far we know that the multi-venue music festival will be headlined by Circa Waves - in addition to over 20 other incredible acts from Glasgow and beyond - with more to be announced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re in tune with the modern Glasgow gig scene, you’ll recognise these names: Pixey, Walt Disco, Ben Walker, Danko, Junk Pups, PlasticineandTina Sandwich. Who are just some of the highlights from this year’s TENEMENT TRAIL announcement. You can check out the full line-up so far at the bottom of this article!

The festival takes place on Saturday October 7 2023 - with 12 hours of incredible performances across Glasgow’s much-loved live music venues including The Barrowland Ballroom (+ 2), Saint Luke’s, BAaD, Van Winkle, 226 Gallowgate + Winged Ox , and more more TBA!

The festival has seen the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, Yungblud, The Cribs, The Big Moon and Sea Girls play over the years, making it the festival to see incredible artists in small venues.

The festival also announce lead beer sponsor for this year, Tennent’s Light, who bring their SpotLight project to this year’s festival, celebrating incredible Scottish music and creativity in Scotland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boldly brewed for good times, Tennent’s Light is shining a spotlight on Scotland’s brightest upcoming talent, with 3.5% of every bottle and pint sold going towards supporting, developing and promoting the country’s grassroots creative talent.

Tenement Trail is back for 2023!

City centre hotspot VEGA will also join this year’s festival as a partner, with exciting news of a pre-festival party to be announced in the coming weeks. Jack Daniels will also partner at this year’s event offering fans bespoke Jack Daniels cocktails in St Luke’s.

TENEMENT TRAIL Founder, Chae Houston said: “After a huge sell-out event in 2022, we’re buzzing to return to Glasgow in October with huge headliners, Circa Waves.“Bringing a mix of amazing partners to the party this year, we’re busy working on the biggest TRAIL yet!”

Tickets are on-sale now here - https://www.gigsinscotland.com/festival/tenement-trail

FULL LINE-UP FOR TENEMENT TRAIL SO FAR IN A-Z ORDER: